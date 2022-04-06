According to the Report, Bitdefender Received the Highest Possible Scores in the Criteria of Investigation Capabilities, Product Vision, Product Security, and ATT&CK Alignment

Bitdefender Named a Strong Performer in Endpoint Detection and Response by Leading Independent Research Firm According to the Report, Bitdefender Received the Highest Possible Scores in the Criteria of Investigation Capabilities, Product Vision, Product Security, and ATT&CK Alignment

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, was named a Strong Performer in the latest Forrester Research, Inc. global evaluation of endpoint detection and response providers. The report, "The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection and Response Providers, Q2 2022," evaluated 15 vendors across 20 individual criteria including Investigation Capabilities, Product Vision, Product Security, ATT&CK alignment, and grouped the results into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

When evaluating an endpoint detection and response (EDR) vendor, Forrester recommends several criteria organizations should look for in a provider. This includes a vendor who has "a powerful detection engineering team backed by a leading threat research group…," a vendor who provides, "unique approaches to feed prevention with detection," and "providers [who] will be developing product enhancements in extended detection and response (XDR)."[1]

"With sophisticated cybersecurity attacks becoming more frequent, it's crucial for organizations of all sizes to have strong threat prevention, detection and response capabilities across their entire endpoint infrastructure – from workstations and servers to containers," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager of the Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "We are pleased Forrester has recognized Bitdefender as a Strong Performer in the EDR market. We believe this recognition highlights our solution's multi-layered protection capabilities to identify, investigate and quickly remediate threats, helping organizations be more cyber resilient across physical, virtual and cloud environments."

Forrester evaluated Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra, the company's unified security platform incorporating endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response and advanced risk analytics, all managed from a single console. The cross-endpoint event correlation and threat analysis capabilities of GravityZone Ultra helps organizations reduce attacker dwell time and accelerate investigations and response actions. GravityZone Ultra is a key technology foundation for Bitdefender managed detection and response (MDR) services to augment a customer's own team for 24/7 security operations with proactive threat hunting.

Bitdefender highlights from the report include:

Maximum Score in Investigation Capabilities -- GravityZone Ultra earned the highest score possible in the Investigation Capabilities criterion.

GravityZone Ultra enables security teams to triage alerts easily and investigate incidents faster using attack timeline and sandbox output, allowing them to react swiftly and stop ongoing attacks with remediation actions via a single mouse click.

Fully Aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework -- According to the report, GravityZone Ultra maps all telemetry, malicious or benign, to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, a globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques used industry-wide to guide security teams in detection and response actions.

In the 2022 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations for enterprise, Bitdefender was a top overall performer (including 100 percent detection for Linux systems) of the 30 participating cybersecurity vendors.

Maximum Score in Product Vision -- Bitdefender achieved the highest possible score in the criterion of Product Vision, indicating, in our opinion, that Bitdefender's vision for GravityZone Ultra is unique and aligns with customers' current and future needs.

GravityZone Ultra leverages 30 security layers including pioneering antimalware, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and cross-endpoint correlation to prevent, detect and respond to breaches throughout the entire attack kill chain. These capabilities enable stronger cyber resilience against sophisticated and ever-evolving threats.

Maximum Score in Product Security – Bitdefender achieved the highest possible score in the criterion of Product Security.

Product Security refers to the solution's development using secure coding practices, security testing, vendor vulnerability disclosure policies, and software bill of materials (SBOM). All Bitdefender solutions are designed and built from the ground up by expert engineers, software architects and mathematicians using security by design principles.

In the report, Forrester notes, "Bitdefender has long been the behind-the-scenes, reliable endpoint security technology leveraged by many leading security products on the market." The report goes on to say, "The Bitdefender offering is straightforward and reliable. It supports a wide array of OS versions and distributions across Windows, Mac, and Linux, more than most in this evaluation. The user interface is logical and clean, combines individual alerts into related incidents, and provides helpful context and color coding within an incident."

For a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection and Response, Q2 2022 report, visit: https://businessresources.bitdefender.com/forrester-wave-endpoint-detection-and-response-providers-q2-2022.

