Ames Watson Leads Class B Funding Round Investment in High-End Women's Footwear Retailer Margaux

– Margaux is the Latest Investment in a Growing Portfolio of Properties for the Private Equity Holding Company, Including Lids, Fanatics Lids College and South Moon Under –

COLUMBIA, Md., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity holding company Ames Watson ("Ames") announced today a leading Class B funding round investment in Margaux, a modern women's footwear brand. Margaux is the latest in a series of investments and acquisitions for Ames' growing portfolio of properties which includes Lids, Fanatics Lids College and South Moon Under.

Harvard alumnae Sarah Pierson and Alexa Buckley launched New York City-based Margaux in 2015 with the perfect, wear-everywhere shoe in an inclusive size range. Margaux was born from their search for beautiful, well-crafted shoes that would keep them comfortable on their feet, no matter where the day took them. The brand has since expanded to offer a collection of timeless styles including heels, sandals, loafers and sneakers—each handmade at family-owned factories in Spain and Portugal.

"Margaux has disrupted the women's footwear space and we see tremendous growth opportunities across the industry," said Lawrence Berger, Co-Founder and Partner at Ames Watson. "In identifying growth investment opportunities at Ames Watson, we're always looking for special brands with exceptional teams of entrepreneurs – and we've found that in Sarah Pierson and Alexa Buckley."

"At Ames Watson we have the ability to invest in flexible ways – control or minority investments, mature or growth businesses – to grow our portfolio," said Tom Ripley, Co-Founder and Partner at Ames Watson. "The Margaux investment is our sixth minority investment in the last year with more to come in the near future."

Margaux was built to change the way women shop for shoes, giving them access to best-in-class technical design and an unparalleled size range with extended width options. The brand is on a mission to democratize luxury footwear by delivering uncompromising comfort, exceptional quality, and a personal shopping experience. Margaux has a flagship retail store in New York City and a thriving ecommerce business.

"We have a growing community of shoppers and are excited to have found a true partner in Ames Watson," add Buckley and Pierson. "Ames Watson's brand-building expertise and proven track record in scaling retail and ecommerce businesses will be key to Margaux's continued growth and success."

This investment follows Ames Watson's recent announcement that it has raised $250 million in a new round of funding for add-on acquisitions and investments for Lids and for separate stand-alone control and passive investments as the private equity firm continues to expand. Additional Ames Watson minority investments include Mitchell & Ness, Watchbox and Zygo.

Founded by Lawrence Berger and Tom Ripley in 2018, Ames Watson is a privately held holding company based in Columbia, Md. that purchases, transforms, and partners with companies to create long term value. Ames Watson brings know-how, problem solving, deep resources and experience to grow companies and move them past "inflection points." Ames Watson takes great pride in its partnership approach working closely with management teams to create value.

