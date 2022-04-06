91% of Americans Plan to Share a Confectionery Treat with Some-Bunny They Love This Easter Season

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Confectioners Association revealed today that an overwhelming 91% of Americans plan to share their favorite confectionery treats with family, friends and other special people in their lives during the 2022 Easter season. Additionally, more than 90% of Americans who make Easter baskets plan to include chocolate and candy in their baskets as part of this special occasion, according to NCA.

"Many traditions during the Easter season give Americans a chance to celebrate spring with their family, friends and loved ones – something many of us are craving after countless special moments and holidays apart," John Downs, president & CEO of NCA, said. "Sharing a little bit of confectionery is a time-honored tradition this time of year and an important consideration for consumers when they purchase chocolate and candy."

The Easter season is a major moment for the confectionery industry, totaling about $4 billion in sales in 2021 alone. 2022 Easter confectionery sales are expected to be 5% to 7% higher, building off the record-setting sales seen in 2021 thanks to a longer lead-up to the Easter holiday and consumer enthusiasm for extending seasonal celebrations.

As revealed in NCA's new 2022 State of Treating report, consumers also turn to confectionery during seasonal celebrations like Easter to share their enthusiasm with loved ones and support their own emotional well-being, with 72% of consumers saying they feel their physical health and emotional well-being are connected.

The type of candy included in Easter baskets varies widely. 44% of Americans say the best Easter treats are chocolate eggs and bunnies, while 20% prefer jelly beans in their Easter baskets. Candy-coated eggs (18%) and marshmallow candies (15%) round out Americans' top four favorite Easter basket items. But no matter which candy they prefer, Americans can agree on one thing: celebrating the Easter season wouldn't be the same without a sweet treat.

84 percent of Americans agree that chocolate and candy are a fun and important part of special celebrations and traditions like Easter. People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day from confectionery items.

To provide Americans with more fun facts and information during this year's longer Easter season and all the fun confectionery treats that come along with it, the National Confectioners Association created Easter Central, a one-stop digital hub for Easter holiday tips and tricks for treating. Visitors can find information on the history of the jelly bean, a breakdown of how Americans really eat their chocolate bunnies and more sweet Easter insights. Visit Easter Central at AlwaysATreat.com/Easter.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and work to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

