SpinaFX Medical Announces Dr. Kieran Murphy as Chief Medical Officer

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Minimally invasive image-guided therapy start-up, SpinaFX Medical Inc. (SpinaFX), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kieran Murphy as Chief Medical Officer and member of the Board of Directors of SpinaFX Medical.

"Dr. Murphy has been a pioneer in the field of intradiscal ozone for the treatment of herniated lumbar discs since 2004," said SpinaFX Medical CEO Jeff Cambra. "We look forward to drawing on Dr. Murphy's expertise and leadership in the field as we develop minimally-invasive, image guided solutions designed to address the unmet needs of patients, physicians and health systems."

A leading interventional neuroradiologist, Dr. Murphy brings extensive experience to the role, including training at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, residency and fellowship at Albany Medical Center NY, and the University of Michigan. While in his Interventional neuroradiology fellowship at University of Geneva in 1996 he became one of the first physicians to perform vertebroplasty. From 1998 to 2008 he was Director of Interventional Neuroradiology at Johns Hopkins University. He is now Professor of interventional Neuroradiology and researcher at the University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto, the largest Academic center in Canada and ranked as the 4th best hospital in the world by Newsweek. He treats over 300 patients a year at Toronto Western Hospital

In addition to his clinical and investigatory work at UHN, Dr. Murphy is a prolific inventor who holds 72 patents, particularly in the area of spine intervention, vertebroplasty and Ozone technology. His vertebroplasty devices are used in over 4500 hospitals worldwide. He has also created and led medical education programs in Ireland, the United States, the Middle East and elsewhere.

Dr. Murphy is the author of 178 peer-reviewed articles (over 6500 citations) and the co-author and editor of the bestselling textbook Image-Guided Interventions, published by Elsevier. He is a Fellow of the Society of Interventional Radiology and a senior member of ASSR and ASNR. He is an advisor to TVM capital, Shore capital and Generation Capital. He works closely with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in their Global surgery training program.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this exciting venture representing a new frontier in the treatment of herniated discs," said Murphy. "I have worked hard to understand the mechanism of action of ozone on the nucleus pulposus, to build robust devices, and to study the patient benefit in well-structured clinical trials. "I believe that SpinaFX will bring effective minimally invasive technologies to market that have the potential to relieve the suffering of millions of patients suffering with symptomatic herniated lumbar discs around the world.

"Dr. Murphy is on the leading edge of research in intradiscal ozone for the treatment of herniated discs, and he is a tremendous asset to our team," said SpinaFX Executive Chair Igor Keselman. "We look forward to driving innovation in the industry together."

About the Company

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, SpinaFX is a medical device company bringing innovative, minimally invasive image-guided treatments to patients with back pain due to herniated discs.

