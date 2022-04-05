Snyk and StackHawk Announce Partnership to Provide Complete Modern Application Security Testing Suite

DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StackHawk , the company making application security testing part of software delivery, and Snyk , the leader in developer security, today announced a new partnership to further modernize how engineering teams create and ship secure code. With this partnership, teams can now better deliver secure applications and APIs without sacrificing engineering velocity.

StackHawk and Snyk Announce Formal Partnership to Modernize Application Security Testing (PRNewswire)

Complete application and API security test coverage requires the implementation of Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Software Composition Analysis (SCA). Historically, teams embracing DevSecOps by integrating automated security testing into the early phases of software delivery have been forced to choose between legacy platforms offering all three types of tooling, or implementing best-in-class point solutions. With this new partnership, engineering teams now have the possibility to seamlessly implement modern, developer-first tooling across all three types of testing.

"Software development has rapidly accelerated over the past decade and the majority of security tools on the market have not kept up," said Joni Klippert, CEO, StackHawk. "When code is being pushed to production multiple times per day, security tools need to surface vulnerabilities early in the development process to the developer writing the code. By using StackHawk and Snyk together, teams get continuous security testing across their entire software delivery pipeline. This means shipping better quality code without sacrificing delivery times or interrupting sprints."

The companies are now formalizing their partnership after seeing significant momentum across joint customers throughout 2021. For instance, Breathe Life , an insurtech startup, was looking for security tooling that could keep pace with its engineering team when it discovered StackHawk and Snyk's complementary offerings.

"We wanted security to be a shared responsibility across the organization. So we needed to provide our team with the tooling and best practices so all teams could do that," said Francois Allard, Director of Engineering, Breathe Life. "With StackHawk and Snyk, I can breathe more and people on my team can breathe more. It allows us to have more confidence in what we're building and that we don't have those obvious vulnerabilities."

"Snyk seeks to empower the millions of global developers that are building our future to also have the control via the right tools to secure it," said Carey Stanton, SVP of Global Business and Corporate Development, Snyk. "By partnering with the talented StackHawk team, more modern DevSecOps teams worldwide will now benefit from easily implementing tooling designed for and by developers for DAST as well as SAST and SCA."

Those interested in learning more about how the tools work together can see StackHawk and Snyk in Action by registering for the webinar at 10 AM PT on Wednesday, May 5 by signing up here .

About StackHawk

StackHawk is making application security testing part of software delivery. The StackHawk platform empowers engineers to easily find and fix application security bugs at any stage of software development. With a strong founding team that has deep experience in security and DevOps, and some of the best venture investors in the business, StackHawk is putting application security testing into the hands of engineers. Learn more and sign up for a free trial at www.stackhawk.com .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world's developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk's Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer's workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 1500+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

