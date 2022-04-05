Minsait ACS Announces Partnership with Esri

- Client utilities in the United States can now leverage Esri's technology through Minsait ACS and have access to technical professionals to help integrate these solutions.

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minsait ACS, Inc., a power grid control solutions and technology provider for the electric power industry, today announced its partnership with Esri (Environmental Systems Research Institute). With Minsait ACS' strategic focus on global growth using GIS technology, ESRI (a leader in this field) was the perfect partner to align with.

"Minsait ACS' parent company, Minsait, has been partners with Esri for over 20 years," said Giovanni Polizzi, VP of Sales and Marketing at Minsait ACS. He continued, "Client utilities in the United States can now leverage Esri's technology through Minsait ACS and have access to technical professionals to help integrate these solutions."

"We are excited to build a strong and lasting partnership with Esri and look forward to the benefits the global energy industry will realize from our partnership and combined solutions," states Sergio de Mingo, Head of Geospatial & Mobility for Minsait's Phygital Division.

"Esri's geospatial and visualization insights will provide Minsait ACS customers with better data to make better business decisions which will improve their operations," said Juan Ramón Peña Jiménez, Project Manager in Minsait.

About Esri

Esri (esri.com), the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics.

About Minsait ACS

Minsait ACS (minsaitacs.com), an Indra Company, is a leading global technology and consulting company and technological partner for core business operations of its customers worldwide.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Minsait ACS has over 40 years' experience in the utility industry, and we are proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to our valued customers.

At Minsait ACS, we leave our mark by providing solutions and services that support the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to the commercialization of energy and new services. Our value proposition is based on innovation and knowledge of the business processes and challenges within the utility sector.

About Minsait

Minsait, an Indra company (minsait.com), is the leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America. Minsait possesses a high degree of specialization and knowledge of the sector, which it backs up with its high capability to integrate the core world with the digital world, its leadership in innovation and digital transformation, and its flexibility. Thus, Minsait focuses its offering on high-impact value propositions, based on end-to-end solutions, with a remarkable degree of segmentation, which enables it to achieve tangible impacts for its customers in each industry with a transformational focus. Its capabilities and leadership are demonstrated in its product range, under the brand Onesait, and its across-the-board range of services.

