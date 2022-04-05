Intelligent Manufacturing at Canton Fair 2022: Smart Chinese Lamps Light Up the World

GUANGZHOU, China, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, merchants in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, will be hustling hard during the 131st Canton Fair. The town is famous for occupying a 70% market share of the domestic lighting industry and sells to more than 130 countries and regions, making it a vital participant of the Lighting Equipment section of the Canton Fair.

As a window of China's foreign trade, the Canton Fair has witnessed firsthand the transformation of Guzhen Town, where farming was replaced by decorative lighting manufacturing, simple table lamps by high-end products sold at home and abroad. It also has attested to the transformation of China's lighting industry from traditional manufacturing to a smart one. According to the China Association of Lighting Industry, the Chinese lighting industry showed strong resilience and potential in 2021 despite COVID-19. The export of lamps in 2021 amounted to US$65.47 billion, an increase of 24.5% year-on-year and of 44.09% over that in 2019, indicating a two-year average growth of 12.95%. The rising share of intelligent, integrated, networked lighting products boosted exports to hit a new high.

With overseas demand for diversified products, the innovation of China's lighting industry is accelerating with improved service. New products showcased at the Canton Fair include the space station series, APP remote controlled solar lawn lights, alternative energy-saving lamps for high-powered products, smart lighting without main light, and solar spotlights. The Fair also brings plant lighting, UV lighting, immersive lighting, and cultural tourism lighting into people's horizons. Considering various situations, the supplier offers user-friendly and all-in-one solutions through automated control and smart home connectivity.

The success of the winter games in Beijing refreshed the world's memory, with hashtags such as #300millionWinterSportsParticipants and #Countdownfrom24SolarTerms trending on social media. Various market-sensitive manufacturers put traditional Chinese cultural elements into their designs, creating high-end 'Chinese retro' lighting that is of interest to overseas buyers.

Smart Manufacturing in China aims to illuminate every corner of the world with its intelligence. According to Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Canton Fair, well-known Chinese lighting brands have registered for the 131st Canton Fair and will release their new smart lighting products online. Exhibitors also said they expected to secure more overseas orders via the Canton Fair.

