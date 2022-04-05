Creator Economy Platform Koji Welcomes Paul Bakaus, Google's Former Head of Creator Relations

Bakaus Joins Koji's Executive Team as Head of Creators

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced that it has appointed Paul Bakaus as its Head of Creators. Bakaus will oversee all of Koji's creator efforts, including community, marketing, events, app development, partnerships, business development, developer relations, and more.

Paul Bakaus Joins Koji’s Executive Team as Head of Creators (PRNewswire)

Most recently, Bakaus was Head of Creator Relations at Google, where he was pivotal in launching and growing Google's creator-facing outreach programs and product strategy. As part of Google for Creators, he launched and built Google's official social accounts for creators, Google's educational YouTube channel for creators, Google's creator-facing platform creators.google, and several other creator-facing product initiatives such as Web Stories.

"By building a true platform instead of simply a collection of features, Koji's deep tech infrastructure positions it to be the 'Intel Inside' of the creator economy. This extraordinarily unique approach to empowering the next generation of creators, coupled with incredible speed of execution, sets Koji apart from all other companies in the creator economy space. I'm excited to be joining as Head of Creators, and we are significantly expanding the team across all functions, so please reach out," said Bakaus.

Bakaus's passion for empowering creators through the power of the web appears as a thread throughout his career, which includes eight years at Google, where he also led developer relations for AMP and Chrome DevTools. Prior to Google, Bakaus was CTO of Zynga's Studio 5, focused on driving R&D for the next generation of games, as well as the author of jQuery UI, a seminal software library that helped usher in the era of Web 2.0 and remains in use on over 10 million websites today.

"Koji is fundamentally transforming the way creators engage and monetize across all social media by radically expanding creators' capabilities while dramatically reducing complexity of managing multiple platforms. Paul has spent his career empowering creators and developers with cutting-edge tools, and he is uniquely qualified to drive the next phase of Koji's evolution," said Dmitry Shapiro, Koji CEO.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Powered by Koji

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji