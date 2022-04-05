Bayen Group Receives NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise Certification (MBE)

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayen Group, LLC has been awarded a Minority Business Enterprise certification by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The NMSDC is a leading corporate membership organization that works to recognize minority businesses and connect diverse suppliers to companies that need them. The Southern California branch (SCMSDC) advocates for the advancement of over 900,000 minority businesses locally.

Bayen Group (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about the opportunity to be part of the NMSDC," said Bayen Group President Huy Nguyen. "As an immigrant business owner myself, I know how hard companies like ours must work to break into the industry, so we're proud to be part of an organization that helps promote our services to like-minded business partners. Because together, we can truly do more."

The NMSDC is made up of approximately 13,000 Minority Business Enterprises (MBES) and over 1,700 national corporate members. They are dedicated to fostering a community of diverse suppliers and encouraging connections between these organizations and corporations that can benefit from their distinct perspectives. Visit the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council at www.SCMSDC.org and the National Minority Supplier Development Council at www.NMSDC.org for more information.

Inclusion into NMSDC's MBE community will help support the goals of diversity and inclusion that are central to Bayen Group's company culture. Bayen Group is privileged to be part of a larger growing council and to support their common mission. They appreciate the opportunity to partner with clients in providing outstanding customer service.

Bayen Group is a frontrunner in technology solutions, taking on complex challenges from large enterprises and providing unique and innovative answers. Bayen Group is honored to have received several prestigious awards recently, including the Burns & McDonnell California Community of Inclusion Enterprising Excellence Award, the Northrop Grumman President's Innovation Excellence Award, and the Northrop Grumman President's Award for Quality Excellence and to be nominated for the SCMSDC Supplier of the Year in 2021 by Northrop Grumman.

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a highly experienced SharePoint and Microsoft 365 services company. Their team is experts in migration, process automation, system integration, and providing tailor-made SharePoint solutions. They facilitate collaboration across departments by streamlining business processes and connecting Enterprise applications and databases with SharePoint. Their approach results in a seamless, intuitive SharePoint modern workplace experience that greatly increases productivity and efficiency while maintaining security. Bayen Group is proud to be recognized as a HUBZone Certified Small Business, Department of Transportation Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Minority Business Enterprise. Please visit www.bayengroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @BayenGroup.

