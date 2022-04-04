RMO LLP Continues National Probate Litigation Expansion; Adds Andrea Uresti Barr and Houston Office

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today it has expanded its probate litigation offerings into the Lone Star State through the addition of seasoned probate dispute attorney Andrea L. Uresti Barr who will lead its new Houston office.

Representing clients in the prosecution and defense of probate claims, Barr is a recognized industry leader in matters involving fiduciaries in probate, trust, guardianship, and power of attorney proceedings. She has been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers for trust litigation and as Top Woman Attorney for three years running, from 2019 to 2022. Barr also was featured recently as a Houston litigator to watch in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Barr will serve as Managing Attorney of RMO's newly launched location in downtown Houston, the firm's first office in Texas. A Houston resident since 1999 and a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center, Barr has deep probate litigation experience that will allow the firm to help Texas clients that previously were out of reach.

RMO LLP founder and managing partner, Scott E. Rahn , said Barr's substantial probate litigation experience, impressive practice record and relationships and standing in her local Texas communities made her the candidate to pioneer the firm's Texas expansion.

"We've been very selective about the people we bring aboard, and we were impressed with Andrea," said Rahn. "Not only by her credentials, and the fact that she shares our core values, but by the opportunity to share our resources and experience in a new market where we can help people dealing with the loss of a loved one and the turmoil that can ensue when their legacy becomes subject to dispute and litigation."

The firm's expansion into Houston is part of a strategic growth strategy for RMO, which previously established a Florida presence through the launch of a Miami office, which followed the firm's growth into Missouri and Kansas with its Kansas City office.

"With the addition of the Houston office, clients can count on us coast-to-coast and across the southern border. We're eager to welcome Andrea, and we are thrilled to be able to provide relief to even more grieving families and help them find a way to deal with their loss, solve their dispute, and move on with their lives," Rahn said.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE RMO LLP