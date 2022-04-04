RHP PROPERTIES PARTNERS WITH ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG TO SUPPORT LOCAL SCHOOL

$10,000 Donation to Benefit El Monte, California school

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced a $10,000 donation to support an El Monte, California school through AdoptAClassroom.org. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that provides funding for U.S. Pre K-12 teachers and schools to purchase materials and tools for their students to learn and succeed. This is the fifth school RHP Properties has adopted through the program, with a total of $50,000 of donations to date.

Representatives from Mountain View High School accept the $10,000 donation from Teresa Leos, Community Manager of Brookside Country Club, on behalf of RHP Properties. (PRNewswire)

AdoptAClassroom.org provides teachers and school administrators with an online fundraising platform, plus a private ecommerce marketplace of nearly 30 school supply and school specialty vendors. Through its marketplace, teachers and school administrators can use donations to select exactly what they need for their classrooms.

RHP Properties has adopted Mountain View High School in El Monte, California. The school serves approximately 1,341 children, grades 9-12 and about 200 of the students are residents at nearby RHP Properties manufactured home community Brookside Country Club.

"I am extremely excited because getting a $10,000 donation from RHP Properties is a significant amount of money that goes to support our teachers and students," said Jose Marquez, Principal, Mountain View High School. "I'd also like to take the opportunity to thank Brookside Country Club and AdoptAClassroom.org for this donation. It's very much appreciated and I'm sure our teachers will use it wisely."

"RHP Properties' is proud to continue our partnership with AdoptAClassroom, supporting the organization's outstanding service to our public school system," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

"We chose Mountain Valley High School to assist all the students who attend the school, many of whom reside at our Brookside Country Club manufactured home community. It is an honor to give back to the community and it is very gratifying to know this donation helps ensure students and teachers have the tools, supplies and resources they need to succeed."

"In 2021, teachers spent on average $750 of their own money on classroom materials. That's more than ever before," said Ann Pifer, executive director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "Teachers continue to face so many challenges, including lost learning due to the pandemic. A lack of the resources they need to teach should not be one of them. Partners such as RHP Properties help equip our teachers and students for success in school."

About RHP Properties



Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 308 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 72,002 homes in 30 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org



AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

