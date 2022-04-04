National Press Club Statement on Bruce Johnson

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, 115th President of the National Press Club on the passing of Washington broadcasting legend Bruce Johnson.

"With deep sadness we learned today of the passing of longtime reporter and anchor Bruce Johnson. Nobody understood DC better than Bruce. For many in Washington he was their best source for what was happening in the City. In a city filled with journalists, Bruce stood out for his depth of knowledge, his personal connection to the audience and his persistent questioning. Bruce was a part of the DC community. He lived through and reported on the biggest stories of our time.

"Bruce was also a member of the National Press Club and an important part of our community. We were working with him on a talk for his new book at the time of his death. This past summer Bruce came to the Club to hear a jazz concert as he and others worked to navigate the pandemic and still find a life with meaning. He was with his wife Lori. They went to dinner at the Reliable Source and sat at a front row table for the show in the Ballroom. It was great to see Bruce's warm smile as he took in the music and to hear his wonderful laugh. This is how we will remember him: enjoying life in the heart of DC."

