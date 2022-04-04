HAIG PARTNERS SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE ADVISOR ON SALE OF TOYOTA OF IOWA CITY

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher value auto, heavy truck and RV dealers, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to brothers Mark and Jim Dreusicke on the sale of Toyota of Iowa City to the McGrath Family of Dealerships of Cedar Rapids.

The team at Haig Partners has been involved in the purchase or sale of 30 Toyota dealerships nationwide.

Toyota of Iowa City, home of the University of Iowa, has long been one of the highest volume Toyota dealerships in Iowa. The dealership has received the Toyota President's Award for twenty-eight consecutive years and has been recognized by the Iowa City Press-Citizen as "Best of the Best."

"Our family business has long-standing ties to our co-workers and the communities in which we do business, which meant finding the right buyer that would continue this level of partnership," commented Mark Dreusicke. "We interviewed several buy-sell advisors and decided that Haig Partners was best positioned to guide us and achieve our goal of a confidential transaction and seamless transition for our team. Kevin Nill and the team at Haig Partners understood our concerns and expertly managed the sale process, allowing Jim and me to concentrate on running the dealership. We are grateful for their customized approach that maximized the value of our organization and Kevin's engagement throughout the transaction."

"The record-breaking profits dealers are experiencing, along with the ongoing transition away from the traditional customer retail experience, has many dealers evaluating an exit strategy. The demand for the Toyota brand in all markets and the reputation the Dreusicke's built with Toyota of Iowa City made it a highly attractive opportunity for the buyer," shared Kevin Nill with Haig Partners.

"We are humbly grateful for the opportunity to expand our team to include an extremely talented group of professionals with a shared commitment to delivering an unsurpassed experience for our guests. This acquisition not only broadens the availability and range of our services to the public, it enriches our culture as a company with increased expertise and opportunity," said Pat McGrath, dealer principal of the McGrath Family of Dealerships.

Stephen Dietrich of Holland & Knight provided legal representation for Toyota of Iowa City. Rick Stefani of Gray Stefani & Mitvalsky provided legal representation for the McGraths.

The team at Haig Partners has been involved in the purchase or sale of 30 Toyota dealerships throughout the United States.

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners LLC is the leading buy-sell advisor to owners of higher value retail dealerships. The team at Haig Partners has represented 20 of the Top 150 dealership groups on the Automotive News Top 150 list, more than any other buy-sell advisory firm. They have advised on the purchase or sale of more than 560 dealerships totaling $8.5 billion. Haig Partners has unmatched auto retail experience with backgrounds in executive leadership and corporate development roles for AutoNation, Asbury, Bank of America's Dealer Financial Services team, and DHG's Dealership Practice. Haig Partners authors the Haig Report, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact on dealership values, and are co-author of NADA's Guide, "Buying and Selling a Dealership." For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

Transaction Contact:

Kevin Nill, Partner

Haig Partners

kevin@haigpartners.com

(904) 234-0008

Press Contact:

Aimee Allen, Director of Marketing and Business Development

Haig Partners

e: aimee@haigpartners.com

p: (603) 933-2194

View original content:

SOURCE Haig Partners