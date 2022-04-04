Blimpie Introduces Two New Southern & Spicy Subs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com), America's Sub Shop®, is introducing two new Southern & Spicy sandwiches for a limited time. The Sweet BBQ Chicken and the Nashville Hot Chicken bring guests a zesty, sweet heat that is sure to make mouths water. Beginning April 4, guests can try the two new subs at Blimpie locations nationwide.

Blimpie's New Southern & Spicy Sweet BBQ Chicken and Nashville Hot Chicken Subs (PRNewswire)

Blimpie Brings the Heat with Two New Southern & Spicy Subs For a Limited Time

Promotional Sandwiches:

Sweet BBQ Chicken: Roasted chicken breast tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's® BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, spinach, and red onions



Nashville Hot Chicken: Roasted chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce, topped with Swiss cheese, coleslaw, pickles, and creamy ranch dressing

"Blimpie is excited to introduce our two new Southern & Spicy subs," said Sam Carity, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "The craveable combination of spicy and sweet is one that guests love and we are thrilled to answer that call! Our Sweet BBQ Chicken and Nashville Hot Chicken subs are sure to satisfy!"

The Southern & Spicy sandwiches will be available on Blimpie menus until July 4, 2022.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: www.KahalaBrands.com.

Blimpie is America's Sub Shop! (PRNewsFoto/Blimpie) (PRNewsFoto/BLIMPIE) (PRNewsFoto/BLIMPIE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blimpie