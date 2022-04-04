Acumatica Names CJ Boguszewski Vice President of Partner Strategy and Programs

Award-Winning Cloud ERP Company Welcomes New Channel Chief

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has named CJ Boguszewski as its vice president of partner strategy and programs. In this role, Boguszewski will be responsible for Acumatica's partner go-to-market strategy.

CJ Boguszewski, vice president of partner strategy and programs at Acumatica (PRNewswire)

"CJ will have a great impact in strengthening Acumatica's partner ecosystem through our next stage of growth," said Sanket Akerkar, chief revenue officer at Acumatica. "Being 100% channel-driven, our partners are a central component in our mission to help mid-sized companies thrive in today's fast-moving markets. CJ has the channel-centric approach and experience that aligns with our mission and vision."

Boguszewski will oversee the design and ownership of Acumatica's value-added-reseller partner program, including incentives, certification, recruitment, enablement, and activation, with all Acumatica partner and pre-sales resources reporting to him.

"I look forward to joining the Acumatica team to enable partner growth," said Boguszewski. "Acumatica partners play an essential role in helping customers maximize their ERP investments and become modern businesses. I'm excited to work closely with this robust partner community."

Boguszewski joins Acumatica most recently from Arm, a semiconductor and software design company. At Arm, Boguszewski was the head of partners and ecosystem for the non-semiconductor business and took the ecosystem from zero to 90 partners in less than two years. This shifted the direct/indirect revenue ratio of the business and allowed it to beat its established growth targets.

Over the course of his career, Boguszewski has held several executive positions at technology companies, and lead three IPOs and seven acquisitions. Boguszewski brings broad vertical industry experience across technology markets, informed by a cross-functional perspective.

