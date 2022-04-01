Vuzix Signs Distribution Agreement with Robotiques Cyborg and Receives Initial Smart Glasses Order

- This order marks an expansion for Vuzix into the growing robotics and cybersecurity markets

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Robotiques Cyborg, a France-based multi-national distributor of high-technology solutions, and has received and shipped against an initial $300,000 order from them for Vuzix smart glasses.

To date, Robotiques Cyborg has partnered with companies focused on robotics and cybersecurity. Robotic products include commercial service robots, customizable service robots and smart robotic hands. Cybersecurity solutions involve the protection, authentication, and enhancement of customer brands, services and revenue. Industry verticals served include construction, shopping malls, hospitals, restaurants, hotels and arcades.

Robotiques Cyborg's partnership with Vuzix adds a full line of industry-leading smart glasses to its portfolio of distributed solutions. Through the use of Vuzix smart glasses, the company believes its customers will be able to reduce their CO2 emissions via remote meetings that can be conducted anywhere, take out the language barrier for personal and business use, more easily access certain applications, and possible control certain robots with the glasses, among other things. The company's website can be accessed at https://www.robotiquescyborg.fr/

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Robotiques Cyborg, who can not only provide us with new and diverse distribution opportunities, but also integrate our smart glasses into the installation and servicing process for various robotic solutions," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We look forward to supporting their efforts to help their customers gain competitive advantages within their respective industry verticals."

