Sempra Issues Statement on European Energy Security

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today issued the following statement in response to the Joint Statement between the United States and the European Commission on European Energy Security:

"We applaud today's announcement by President Biden and European Union President Von der Leyen on the establishment of a Task Force on Energy Security. Sempra stands with our European allies as they pursue their energy security and sustainability objectives, and we look forward to collaborating with the U.S. Administration to expeditiously bring more LNG to market," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and chief executive officer of Sempra.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

