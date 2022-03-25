NuZee Intends to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

Hosted by M-Vest on March 28 – 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

PLANO, Texas, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats, today announced that Masa Higashida, NuZee's Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to virtually present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, and scheduled to be available for viewing March 28-30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT each day.

The pre-recorded conference is expected to feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

During this virtual conference, investors may hear from executives from a wide range of sectors that are scheduled to include Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom.

This pre-recorded conference is scheduled to be available on demand on M-Vest for the duration of the event. To view the recording, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging. NuZee has production facilities in the United States and Korea.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's reliance on third-party roasters to roast coffee beans necessary to fulfill NuZee's co-packing services, NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from the COVID 19 global crisis, including any supply chain interruptions; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

