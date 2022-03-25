National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and The Cordish Companies Announce Partnership

Cordish Family Foundation Makes $1 Million Donation to National Medal of Honor Museum

Beginning Today, In Recognition of National Medal of Honor Day, Cordish's Live! Dining, Entertainment, and Casino Resort Properties Will Kick Off a Yearlong Nationwide Donation Campaign Directly Benefiting the Museum

ARLINGTON, Texas and BALTIMORE, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation and The Cordish Companies today announced a partnership to support the opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, TX.

The National Medal of Honor Museum, which breaks ground today, will offer an experience that draws personal and emotional connections to Medal of Honor recipients and their stories, while shedding light on the wars in which they fought and the ideals that the Medal of Honor represents.

"We are lucky to have The Cordish Companies and Live! as tremendous partners in this historic project to honor the bravest of the brave and inspire America with their stories and legacies," said National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation President and CEO Chris Cassidy. "Engaging the millions of visitors to Cordish's Live! Districts across the country will exponentially raise awareness for this mission."

In addition to the donation made by the Cordish Family Foundation, The Cordish Companies have made a commitment to raise an additional $1 million for the museum. Beginning today, in recognition of National Medal of Honor Day, Cordish's Live! dining, entertainment, and casino resort properties will kick off a nationwide donation campaign directly benefiting the National Medal of Honor Museum and its education center. The yearlong program is a continuation of Cordish's ongoing commitment to community and philanthropy.

"It is a great honor for The Cordish Companies and my family to partner with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation," stated Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies, National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation Board Member and member of the Foundation's National Leadership Council. "The National Medal of Honor Museum will create a meaningful place for our country to honor the selflessness, service, and sacrifices made by our Medal of Honor recipients and we are incredibly proud to support this mission."

In concert with the Medal of Honor Society, the National Medal of Honor Museum – at the museum itself and virtually – will also include a robust educational component aimed at youth character development. Designed by teachers, the Institute will provide students with opportunities to explore the concepts of courage, sacrifice, patriotism, citizenship, integrity, and commitment, and how these values can be exemplified in daily life.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will open in the Arlington Entertainment District in 2024 adjacent to the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, Texas Live! and Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX.

About The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is a 501(c)(3) educational institution organized to design, fund, build and maintain the National Medal of Honor Museum and Education Center, which will be funded principally through donations from the private sector. The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation Board is comprised of individuals dedicated to making this institution a reality. Four of our living former Commanders-in-Chief – Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter – have signed on as "Honorary Directors" of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, reflecting the importance of our mission. Your support will make this museum and education center a reality. It will ensure that these stories of selflessness, service, and sacrifice remain a source of inspiration for generations to come. And as a donor, you will receive recognition on our website and in the new museum and education center. For more information, visit www.mohmuseum.org.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

