InventHelp Presents Paint Removal Accessory(LAX-1374)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is very time-consuming cleaning up after painting," said the inventor from W Convina, Calif. "I thought of this idea to help save time and energy cleaning off paint rollers and paint brushes."

He invented the PAINT SPINNER to fulfill the need to remove excess paint from paint rollers and paint brushes. The device can be used to clean various sizes of roller and brushes, allowing the user to save time and money. Additionally, this allows the user to easily clean up and prepare materials for another day of use. The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1374, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

