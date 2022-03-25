Hatch Compliance Innovates Medical Software Industry With First All-In-One Compliance Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in Miami, FL with expansion to Charlotte, NC, Hatch Compliance is changing the way Healthcare organizations are doing business, by creating the first software that interprets regulatory compliance and best practices while guiding employees in Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Eating Disorder facilities to ensure they're adhering to the required standards.

After 3 years of research and testing, Hatch Compliance is proud to release their state-of-the-art, automated compliance software delivering a digitized solution to systemize and manage all compliance and operational needs for behavioral and mental healthcare companies. Hatch is the only software on the market to interpret all State, Joint Commission and CARF guidelines while providing pre-built forms, audits, training, notifications and oversight in one easy to use system.The system modernizes many antiquated processes of managing compliance on paper and multiple, outdated software systems with a simple all-in-one, cloud based software.

The Hatch Compliance software was created and refined by Behavioral Healthcare experts with over 25 years of regulatory experience helping to successfully complete over 130 audits within the first year. Hatch was created out of their own needs as operators. Designing Hatch relied heavily not only on data from personal experience, but feedback from consultants, facility operators, surveyors from State, The Joint Commission, CARF and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services (CMS).

There was no comprehensive and precise system yet that took into account the necessary oversight in areas such as Human Resources, Environment of Care, Policy Creation & Management and Training, to name a few.

Hatch was built to not only alleviate stressors and missteps within the inspection and compliance processes resulting in fines, possible facility shutdowns and legal action, but can completely eliminate them. Before Hatch, facilities would see a 20-30% increase in payroll in the weeks leading up to inspections due to needing "all hands on deck" to ensure required compliance was met. Now, with Hatch, facilities save money and can focus on exceptional patient care rather than wasting time going over pages of documentation and compliance standards/regulations; Hatch guides, stores, updates and reminds facilities, or their consultants, of requirements in 400 locations (and growing) nationwide.

"Hatch saves me a ton of time by allowing me to monitor all aspects of operations and compliance for the 9 locations I oversee in one place. It's been a game changer," said the Vice President of Operations at Tranquility Recovery Group.

Other software highlights include:

National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC) accredited learning management system with pre-populated training and quizzes automatically assigned to the staff that would be responsible for its completion. Email reminders and notifications are pre- programmed to notify users when a course needs to be re-taken, based on regulatory requirements.

Pre-built environment of care documentation assigned to staff based on their role. that are updated quarterly to ensure standards are met and serve

Automated notifications ensure important dates for audits, verifications and renewals are not missed

Policy research and management tools are directly and automatically linked to the associated standard(s) or regulations(s) per state specifications

State-specific, pre-populated HR documentation forms

Tools and audits to make surveyrvey preparation easy

Hatch Compliance is an ever-evolving software with full scale capabilities to manage, systemize and simplify compliance across healthcare in both small and large facilities nationwide. We are experts in compliance.

"To a lot of organizations, regulatory compliance is an afterthought that only becomes a topic of conversation when preparing for an audit. In actuality, compliance is adherence to best practices. If we efficiently focus on compliance, facilities will run smoother, employees will be happier, and outcomes will improve."

-Renee Douthat & Mike Lifshotz, Founder, CCO & CEO at Hatch Compliance

