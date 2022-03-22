Webex by Cisco Reimagines Hybrid Work Experiences

News Summary:

New innovations help organizations personalize the hybrid work experience for employees and customers, including an industry-first partnership with Ford to create the ultimate mobile office

Webex Calling hits 6 million users

Extending Webex's Embedded App Framework to Webex devices, mobile phones, and tablets to help businesses scale faster and easier

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Connect -- In today's hybrid work world, optimizing virtual, in-person and hybrid interactions is more important than ever. Yet businesses of all sizes grapple with how to deliver a standout work experience – whether an employee is in the office or remote. To address this, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today unveiled new hybrid work solutions in Webex that empower companies to put people first. Additionally, Webex Calling hit a record 6 million users, as organizations adopt leading enterprise cloud calling to scale business globally.

Industry-first partnership with Ford looks to extend Webex Meetings to vehicles, serving as the ultimate mobile office. (PRNewswire)

"We're amid one of the biggest shifts of how we work in decades. To attract and retain prized workers, organizations must better align with workers' desires and values including how, where and when to work," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM, Cisco Security and Collaboration. "As we march toward our vision of powering a hybrid work experience that is inclusive and empowering for everyone, our new Webex innovations best position our customers to put their people first."

Rapid innovation over the past year ensures Webex helps the world's leading businesses securely keep employees productive and engaged. New Webex features further accelerate this to deliver:

Flexible workstyles : People have differing collaboration needs, devices, and meeting platforms, reinforcing the need for flexibility, interoperability, and inclusivity.

Reimagined workspaces : Hybrid work requires organizations to transform workspaces to deliver an amazing, consistent experience – whether that be in-office, at home or on the go.

Exceptional hybrid events : Attendees require flexibility to tune-in in-person and/or online with a seamless event experience.

Memorable customer experiences: Enterprises require the ability to stay connected and deliver proactive connections with customers on their preferred communication channels.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com .

Webex Go gives users Webex Calling features as a dedicated business line to a personal mobile phone for high quality business calls and expanded collaboration features (PRNewswire)

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.