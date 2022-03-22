Flavors Include Fan Favorites Original, Half & Half, & Peach Hard Tea

NEENAH, Wis., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve5's Rebel Hard Tea, home to Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee, is expanding their product portfolio through a line extension into a convenient 19.2 oz., single can size. This larger format can will complement their Hard Tea 8-Count Skinny Can Variety Pack that includes Original, Half & Half, Peach, and Raspberry Hard Tea.

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Tea Line-Up Expands, Debuts New 19.2 oz. Can

"In 2021, we saw an untapped need in the hard tea market to bring awesome flavor paired with a real tea experience to life, but was lower in calories and sugar than what was currently available for consumers AND wasn't a hard seltzer", said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager, Twelve5 Rebel Hard Coffee & Hard Tea. "Through our 2021 Hard Tea test market execution, we identified the need to offer our Hard Tea consumers a larger format can. Our offering includes our most popular flavor profiles, while remains the same great tasting, easy to drink Hard Tea that our consumers have come to love in skinny cans, but now available in a 19.2 oz. can size."

The three flavors included in the Twelve5's Rebel Hard Tea 19.2 oz. single can line-up are:

Twelve5's Rebel Original Hard Tea:

Twelve5's Rebel Half & Half Hard Tea

Twelve5's Rebel Peach Hard Tea

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Tea 19.2 oz. line-up will be available in C-stores, Grocery Stores, Liquor Stores and other retail locations that sell single serve alcoholic beverages in March. Over 45 states currently distribute Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee and Hard Tea products in 4 packs and 8 packs. To find Twelve5's Rebel Hard Tea and other great Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages near you, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find. 21+. Please Drink Responsibly.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company's products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.

