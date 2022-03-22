TradeStation Crypto® Announces Title Sponsorship of Miami NFT Week

MIAMI, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. (TradeStation Crypto) has signed on to secure the title sponsorship of Miami NFT Week, the three-day NFT-focused conference presented from April 1-3, 2022, and kicking off April's Miami Tech Month.

TradeStation Crypto Logo (PRNewsfoto/TradeStation Crypto, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TradeStation Crypto offers brokerage services and an online trading platform that allows self-directed investors and traders to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies. The company was recently named the "#1 Crypto Technology" in StockBrokers.com 2021 Online Broker Review.* TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. headquartered in South Florida, which provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms, and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, and futures options.

"TradeStation Crypto's title sponsorship marks South Florida's growing presence in the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 sector, and it's even more meaningful to have the title sponsorship secured by a local technology company such as TradeStation Crypto," shares Ted Lucas, Co-founder of Miami NFT Week.

"Miami NFT Week provides a great platform for us to connect with crypto communities," James Putra, TradeStation Crypto's Vice President of Product Management said. "Miami is quickly becoming a leading crypto and fintech hub, and we're proud to support a conference that will help further its growth."

As title sponsor, TradeStation Crypto will have a significant presence at the conference. Branding includes presenting naming rights to the conference's opening night party, digital assets, and the sponsor's image and logo represented throughout the conference environment. Ultimately, title sponsorship brings significant brand awareness and audience engagement.

Hosted at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, the inaugural Miami NFT Week is poised to be among the largest NFT-focused conferences with a lineup that includes Mayor Francis Suarez as the keynote speaker, Mark Cuban leading a fireside chat, and more than 120 speakers participating across more than 30 panels, workshops, and chats. The conference is expecting approximately 3,000 attendees consisting of creators, founders, NFT projects, tech companies, venture capitalist firms, and the largest crypto communities.

TradeStation's sponsorship of NFT Week is the first event of several in which it is participating during Miami Tech Month in April. TradeStation will have an exciting unveiling at Bitcoin Miami, and James Putra will be speaking at both Bitcoin Miami and NFT Week.

About TradeStation Group, Inc. TradeStation has, for decades, advanced fintech through its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS, OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter, and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

Miami NFT Week is presented by Non-Fungible Events and is a sanctioned event of Venture Miami. For inquiries and conference information, visit miaminftweek.com.

Investing in cryptocurrencies involves significant risks. See the Investment and Trading Disclosures Booklet for more information on investing and trading in cryptocurrencies.

