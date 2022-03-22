Tractable and Black Widow collaborate to offer enhanced imaging solution with detailed vehicle condition insights

Black Widow will harness the power of Tractable's AI to offer accurate and consistent vehicle assessments as part of its proprietary imaging system

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Widow, a leader in automotive technology with a drive-through 4k image capture system, and Tractable, the company developing artificial intelligence (AI) for visual assessment and disaster recovery, will collaborate to transform automotive sales with deeper and more transparent insights into a vehicle's condition. By combining their industry-leading technologies, Black Widow and Tractable can offer auto resellers a comprehensive assessment of vehicles during the sales process.

Through the collaboration, Tractable's AI will use the images captured by Black Widow's proprietary system to detect external damage and generate a vehicle condition report, which outlines estimated repair costs. By using Tractable's AI to inspect vehicles during the remarketing and merchandizing process, auctions, dealerships and repair facilities receive an accurate and consistent assessment of vehicles, allowing them to make faster and better-informed sales decisions.

Black Widow uses an eight-camera, drive-through system that captures high-definition vehicle images within seconds and can be automatically edited and published online. Tractable's technology will be seamlessly integrated into existing Black Widow imaging systems.

Jason Hauk, CEO of Black Widow said, "In today's white-hot car market, anyone selling a vehicle is required to make decisions with extreme speed and precision. By working with Tractable, we're able to offer sellers an all-in-one tool that not only gives their customers accurate and detailed insights into potential purchases, but also provides a competitive edge with no extra effort required by the seller."

Jimmy Spears, Head of Automotive at Tractable said, "Purchasing a car is one of the biggest investments a consumer makes, and today's digital world demands this experience is informative and frictionless. Layering Tractable's AI into Black Widow's imaging system will slice the time it takes to bring a used car to market, while offering consumers a more transparent picture of their purchase."

To learn more about how digital imaging and AI can be leveraged to transform vehicle sales, join Black Widow and Tractable for a live discussion on March 24 at The Conference of Automotive Remarketing (CAR).

About Tractable

Tractable develops visual AI that helps businesses repair, protect and transact cars and homes. Its AI solutions process over $2B a year in vehicle repairs and purchases, and have been deployed by many of the world's leading companies across Europe, North America and Asia, helping millions of people every year.

About Black Widow

Headquartered in O'Fallon, Missouri, Black Widow offers auto auctions and dealers a drive-through camera system that captures multiple 4k high-definition images as well as 360-degree virtual tour inside and out within seconds. High-definition images of the vehicle with a customized background, are instantly published to dealer and auction websites for a clean, consistent, and transparent experience giving the customer full visibility of their purchase. With a total process time of 30 seconds or less, Black Widow captures consistent high-quality imaging, with minimal human interaction, reducing labor costs while increasing the efficiency of capture and use of the images. The software's instant uploading capabilities allow dealers and auctions to faster market their inventories.

