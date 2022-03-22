Smith+Nephew to showcase latest Orthopaedic advancements in Cementless Knees, Total Hip Arthroplasty and Robotics at AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting

LONDON , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces it will it showcase its latest innovations for Orthopaedic Reconstruction and Robotics during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting being held in Chicago, IL.

Smith+Nephew's LEGION CONCELOC Cementless Total Knee System (PRNewswire)

Introducing the Smith+Nephew Cementless Knee Continuum of Care

Cementless knee implants are serving a resurgent segment1 driven by the potential for better long-term fixation through biologic integration2,3, shorter operating times4, and the shift to Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).5 Smith+Nephew is now the only company in the US with a cementless commercial offering for total knees with the recent launch of the LEGION™ CONCELOC™ Cementless Total Knee System - and partial knees with the acquisition of Engage Surgical and the ENGAGE™ Cementless Partial Knee System earlier this year.

As the only medical device company with a complete cementless knee portfolio, Smith+Nephew is uniquely positioned to accommodate whatever a patient or surgeon may need - a total knee with CONCELOC Advanced Porous Titanium 3D printing technology and the LEGION Knee System's clinical success6-8 * treating over two million patients, or a partial cementless knee implant optimized for robotics-assisted surgery and ideal for the ASC environment.

Minimally Invasive Anterior Approach for Total Hip Arthroplasty

A recent study of over 6,000 Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA) procedures concluded that Smith+Nephew's ABLE™ Advanced Anterior Approach for THA is a minimally invasive, muscle-sparing approach which drives efficiency with few complications and no barriers to adoption.9

The high-quality, low-cost ABLE Approach to THA complements a value-based system of limiting healthcare dollar spend while maintaining or improving patient outcomes.9 It allows the surgeon considerable flexibility by performing the procedure either supine or lateral, with or without fluoroscopy, and using any femoral and acetabular components.

Real Intelligence and Robotics-assisted Surgery Advancements

Smith+Nephew continues to broaden the capabilities of its handheld robotic-assisted technology and digital ecosystem. The CORI™ Surgical System has expanded indications to address needs in Total Hip Arthroplasty with RI.HIP NAVIGATION - a new application on CORI designed to help maximize accuracy and reproducibility by delivering patient-specific component alignment. When combined with complimentary tools for case planning, patient functional assessment, and RI.HIP MODELER, the CORI System delivers a comprehensive navigation solution for hips. RI.INSIGHTS, a cloud-based global data management platform that enables surgeons to readily apply insights from their robotic-assisted procedures will also be showcased with additional enhancements.

The CORI System is the only second-generation robotics platform in the orthopaedic knee market and its global footprint continues to expand with recent approvals in Europe and Japan. It is small, portable, affordable10 and unlike other robotic systems, it eliminates time, costs, and radiation exposure11 associated with preoperative CT imaging. Instead, the CORI System uses image-free smart mapping to build patient-specific 3D models of the anatomy in surgery.

To learn more about the latest advancements in orthopaedic reconstruction and robotics, please stop by the Smith+Nephew booth (#831) during AAOS 2022.

