RxDefine Adds To Its Engineering Leadership With A New Recruit from Amazon

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxDefine, the provider of the first digital end-to-end solution for life science commercialization, today announced the hiring of its first Senior Director of Engineering, Raymond Gilbert. In this role, Gilbert will lead the company's engineering team through the next phase of growth. Gilbert will report directly to RxDefine's Chief Technology Officer, Mark Poole.

Ray Gilbert , responsible for the development, growth, and scale of Amazon's award-winning Ring Alarm, joins RxDefine.

Gilbert previously was at Ring and Amazon, where he spent the last 5 years, most recently as Director of Engineering and DevOps. At Amazon, Gilbert was responsible for development, growth, and scale of Amazon's award-winning Ring Alarm. Previously, he spent 15+ years in numerous engineering leadership roles.

"Our mission to redefine the consumer experience in areas from vaccines through rheumatology across pharma, medtech, and diagnostics does not happen without a best-in-class engineering team. I've had the privilege of working closely with Mark Poole for 6+ years and am now excited to also work and learn from Ray as well. Ray's wealth of engineering and technical knowledge in consumerizing home security through Amazon Ring will be a core asset for our team at RxDefine as we work to consumerize healthcare," says Chase Feiger, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"We believe better healthcare can be delivered through partnership and collaboration across the healthcare value-chain - from manufacturer to patient," says Poole. "To help achieve this, we're welcoming an exceptional engineering leader with extensive experience across consumer tech and life-safety to serve as our Senior Director of Engineering. Ray's known for building strong teams in high growth, large-scale environments. I'm excited to welcome Ray to our team as we focus on unlocking additional value for customers," says Poole.

"I look forward to building out our engineering organization", states Gilbert, "the passion for our customers, and the deep empathy RxDefine has for our team members, creates opportunities for technologists to positively impact the lives of others."

RxDefine offers the first digital, end-to-end solution for life science commercialization, from patient to provider. The team consists of technologists from companies such as Amazon, Google, Veeva, Hims, Mckinsey, and others who have spent years transforming consumer-technology into a regulatory-compliant, data-driven experience. The company is backed by the original investors behind industry-revolutionary companies such as Facebook, Tesla, Palantir, and SpaceX.

