Rebuild SoCal Partnership Podcast Hosts General Manager and CEO of Metropolitan Water District on New Episode

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During a new episode of The Rebuild SoCal Zone podcast, Rebuild SoCal Partnership's Executive Director Jon Switalski hosts Adel Hagekhalil, General Manager and CEO of Metropolitan Water District.

The conversation focuses on the persistent drought across California, the importance of water and water conservation in Southern California, and Metropolitan Water District's (MWD) One Water Plan for the future.

Hagekhalil discusses the need for continued investments in water efficiency from residents and businesses. "And I'm saying to everyone…We need bold, strategic investments right now to deal with this changing climate." Hagekhalil goes on to explore the common mindset that water is often taken for granted and that MWD's job is to ensure people know, "water is a huge responsibility." He mentions that we all have a responsibility to conserve water and to understand that water is not cheap, "and we need to invest in it to make it resilient."

Listeners can learn more about:

Why California is in what seems like a "forever" drought

Protecting California's water supply

MWD's One Water Plan

MWD's Regional Recycled Water Program

How MWD is working to uplift people's lives in Southern California

Water conservation and conservation efforts

About Rebuild SoCal Partnership

Rebuild SoCal Partnership is a partnership between organized labor and construction management that represents more than 2750 construction firms that employ more than 90,000 union workers in the 12 counties of Southern California.

The Partnership advocates responsible investment in public infrastructure projects to help fix Southern California's aging transportation, water, sewer, and storm drain systems while building for our future needs and economic growth.

