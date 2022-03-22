Leadership Coach Presents C.H.A.I.R. Program To Help Leaders Make An Impact

"Pull Up Your C.H.A.I.R." by Cicely Simpson is released with ForbesBooks

This release is posted on behalf of ForbesBooks (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pull Up Your C.H.A.I.R.: Five Strategies to Change the Trajectory of Your Career by Cicely Simpson – public speaker, leadership coach, and founder and CEO of the Summit of Public Affairs – is now available. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Cicely Simpson Releases “Pull Up Your C.H.A.I.R.” with ForbesBooks (PRNewswire)

Focusing on changes in the fast-paced world of leadership, Cicely Simpson presents a leadership model designed to coach leaders and executives on how to make their own way and be a person of impact in business and life. Inspired by the famous quote from Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, Simpson advises, "If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair."

The "C.H.A.I.R." in Simpson's C.H.A.I.R. Leadership program stands for Champion yourself, Honesty, Adaptability, Impact, and Regrets, and the program itself is derived from Simpson's experiences working across government agencies, law firms, the U.S. Congress, corporations, and trade associations. As her book progresses, Simpson illuminates each leadership strategy through relevant and relatable stories from her own life. These real-world examples help to ground and distill Simpson's advanced leadership concepts into concise yet powerful action items for readers to accomplish their goals.

"This book is a road map, a practical manual, and a transformative guide to self-leadership and leading others," Simpson said in the book's preface. "Throughout my career, I have been the only woman in many boardrooms across the country, often the only person of color and the only woman of color. I've also been the youngest person to serve in particular roles. I've led transformational initiatives and produced results that have been celebrated as milestone achievements. If you feel you're an underdog, I've been in your shoes. If you have been successful, but want to achieve even more, I'm in your corner."

About Cicely Simpson

Leveraging twenty-five years of leadership experience in business, public policy, and political and legal affairs, author Cicely Simpson possesses a wealth of knowledge to guide lobbying and coaching clients to pull up their chairs.

Founder and CEO of the Summit Public Affairs, Simpson is an in-demand public speaker on a wide range of topics, including C.H.A.I.R. Leadership, career advancement, political trends, and political risk management for businesses.

Simpson received a Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University's School of Law, and a bachelor's in political science from Lipscomb University. For more information about Cicely Simpson and her coaching and training programs, including a free one-minute leadership assessment, go to www.cicelysimpson.com.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

Courtney Morrill, ForbesBooks, cmorrill@advantageww.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ForbesBooks