Hanai World™ Partners with Vatom To Power "Phygital" Metaverse Crossover Experience

Hanai World is a new "Phygital" crossover experience from Cirque du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberté Vatom to Act As Technology Partner for Metaverse Platform and Smart NFT Enabler

MONTREAL, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanai World, a company focused on unlocking the potential of "phygital" life, announced today that it has partnered with, Vatom™, a leading Web3 company based in Venice, California, to build physical and digital metaverse crossover experiences along with the initial Genesis NFT allowing people to join as founding members.

Vatom, a leading Web3 company, metaverse platform, and smart NFT enabler (PRNewswire)

Hanai World is "the family you choose" and seeks to empower artists and creators, enabling their own art and entertainment experiences that inspire awe and celebrate the interconnection between humans. To build and scale its metaverse and power its smart NFT experiences, utility, marketplace, management, and engagements within its metaverse and physical events, the company has partnered with Vatom.

Through Vatom's smart NFT studio, which can program NFTs to interact in real-time with events and objects in both the physical and digital worlds, Hanai World will launch its nomadic tribe Genesis NFT on May 22, 2022.

The Genesis NFT grants access to unique experiences across the Hanai World metaverse and the real world, such as impact art pieces and performances, designed to have actions in the metaverse and the real world, and vice versa.

"Hanai World is a call to action for artists whose playfulness and imagination can collectively participate in the making of tomorrow's culture while being empowered to foster environments that serve them and their communities best," said Cirque du Soleil and Hanai World Founder Guy Laliberté. "We are happy to develop this dream with the expertise and support of Vatom and call upon storytellers, disrupters, treasure hunters to explore and play in the Hanai World metaverse."

"Guy and his team at Hanai World are going to make experiential history with their embrace of Web3, and Vatom's technology, team and platform are well-equipped to enable and seamlessly integrate their unique IRL to URL experiences," said Eric Pulier, CEO and founder of Vatom. "We've only just begun to scratch the surface of the endless possibilities of Web3 and are excited to have an exceedingly creative partner who's ready to dive in headfirst."

About Hanai World

Hanai World is a new venture by Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge. Its mission is to empower artists, creators and communities to create experiences that inspire connection and wonder. Hanai World aims to connect physical and digital entertainment experiences by leveraging the power of human connections and creating events that can be simultaneously lived in both worlds. To join Hanai World, visit https://hanaiworld.com/.

About Vatom

At Vatom our mission is to enable both Brands and Individuals to easily engage directly with the emerging Web3. Using our platform Brands and Creators can own Web3 domains, create their own virtual spaces, distribute simple, consumer-friendly Web3 wallets, create, buy, sell, exchange smart NFTs, and launch their own branded marketplaces and social tokens.

Please visit www.vatom.com for more company information.

