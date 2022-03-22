First National Bank Expands Affordable Mortgage Programs

FNB Enhances its Commitments to Low- to Moderate-Income Communities and Economic Equality with New Refinance Programs and Increased Closing Cost Assistance Offered through eStore™ and Convenient Locations

PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it has expanded its Affordable Mortgage offerings with two new refinance programs, Fannie Mae RefiNow™ and Freddie Mac Refi PossibleSM. Available to homeowners with income at or below the area median income (AMI) for their market, these specialized programs make it more accessible and affordable to refinance a current Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgage at a lower rate and a lower payment, while also providing a credit of up to $500 to cover appraisal costs.

The new refinance programs add to the range of Affordable Mortgage programs available to consumers throughout FNB's footprint, including its proprietary affordable Home Ownership and Home Improvement and Rehabilitation Programs. FNB also is increasing its Closing Cost Assistance Grant to $5,000 in April 2022, advancing its commitment to borrowers who have low or moderate income or who are purchasing a home in a low- to moderate-income (LMI) community.

"We continue to enhance our Affordable Mortgage offerings with new programs and increased digital access through eStore as part of our ongoing commitment to provide solutions and education that make homeownership attainable for more families," said Joseph Cartellone, Executive Vice President and Director of Mortgage Services.

The Closing Cost Assistance Grant further builds on FNB's overarching focus on promoting economic equality since the majority of the LMI areas where it is available include historically underserved minority communities. The grant is currently offered in Pittsburgh, PA; Johnstown, PA; Harrisburg, PA; Cleveland, OH; Youngstown, OH; Baltimore, MD; Raleigh, NC; Charlotte, NC; Winston-Salem, NC; and Charleston, SC, with plans for additional markets to be considered in the future.

FNB's expanding Affordable Mortgage programs align with its broader mission to improve the quality of life in the communities it serves. As part of its efforts, FNB continues to focus on increasing access to bank services and resources, including financial literacy and an evolving suite of products.

Customers can digitally access FNB's mortgage products and services, engage with financial education content, and conveniently schedule an appointment to speak with an FNB mortgage expert through the Bank's proprietary eStore™ at fnb-online.com/eStore or in the FNB Direct Mobile Banking app. To review the complete eligibility requirements for RefiNow and Refi Possible, please contact an FNB mortgage representative or visit the Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac websites.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

