Crowe Reaffirms Commitment to Quality and Professional Standards, Establishing New Firmwide Quality and National Office Delivery Units

Appoints Jennifer Kary Managing Partner, Firmwide Quality, and Matthew Schell Managing Partner, National Office – Professional Standards

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the profession and regulatory environment evolve, Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, focuses on innovation to continue to serve as a trusted service provider for its clients. In its relentless pursuit of providing clients with differentiated expertise and the highest-quality work, Crowe has created two new delivery units within its firmwide risk management business unit: firm quality, which will be led by Jennifer Kary, and national office – professional standards, to be led by Matthew Schell.

In its relentless pursuit of providing clients with differentiated expertise and the highest-quality work, Crowe LLP has created two new delivery units within its firmwide risk management business unit: firm quality, which will be led by Jennifer Kary, and national office – professional standards, to be led by Matthew Schell. (PRNewswire)

The firmwide quality unit will lead the development and implementation of the firm's quality management system. This team will focus broadly on quality-related, and ethics and independence, matters throughout the firm, including monitoring the firm's compliance with professional standards and requirements. They will work with regulators related to compliance with standards, including overseeing the firm's internal and external inspections.

The national office – professional standards unit will lead the development of perspectives and points of view to inform stakeholders including policy makers, regulators, and the profession. They will work with the standard-setting and regulatory bodies on activities that impact the profession.

"This realignment allows us to continually elevate the importance of firmwide quality with new dedicated leaders at the same time as we double down on our expertise in professional standards by being more in the market to scale and credentialize our expertise more effectively," said Mark Baer, Crowe CEO. "It reaffirms and bolsters our commitment to quality in everything we do, improves enterprisewide collaboration, and enhances professional development and career opportunities for our people. It's a win-win-win, for our clients, our firm and our people."

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

Twitter: @CroweUSA

LinkedIn: Crowe

Crowe LLP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crowe Horwath LLP) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crowe LLP