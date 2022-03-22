Connect America Cited by Black Book as Emerging Solution that is Challenging the Healthcare Technology Status Quo

Connective health leader recognized by healthcare executives for ability to facilitate a more integrated, patient-centric, productivity-enhancing HIT ecosystem

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America LLC, a nationally recognized innovator in digital health and connective care for seniors and vulnerable populations, today announced that it has been named by healthcare research firm Black Book® as one of 50 emerging solutions that are poised to create a more integrated, patient-centric, productivity-enhancing ecosystem within healthcare information technology.

Connect America, and its family of brands, is a leading provider of digital health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and gracefully at home for as long as possible. Their connective care platform includes AI-assisted Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Medication Management, Analytics, and Concierge Services that allow healthcare entities to monitor at-risk populations, deliver more timely interventions, and smart escalations of care. (PRNewsfoto/Connect America) (PRNewswire)

Black Book® gathered information for its survey on emerging health information technology solutions via interviews with 3,655 executives, professionals and consultants from 2,904 healthcare providers, payers, vendors, advisory firms, investment banks and venture capital organizations.

The series of surveys conducted between October 2021 and February 2022 presented 377 recently funded, capitalized, rebranded, merged or acquired, and expanding vendor solutions trending on the radar of healthcare technology investment observers, which were scored on 18 key performance indicators.

"Connect America is honored to be recognized by customers, peers and industry leaders for our commitment to disrupting the status quo by delivering innovative digital health and safety solutions that empower seniors and vulnerable populations to age gracefully and well at home," said Janet Dillione, CEO of Connect America. "Most seniors prefer to age in place, but they must have the right tools and support to do so. To best serve this group, we must move beyond technologies that work in silos to delivering a truly comprehensive and connective care platform that provides multiple touchpoints for seniors to connect with caregivers and clinicians while enabling safety, better health outcomes and quality of life."

Connect America brings together Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), AI, analytics, and an empathetic human touch to power smarter, more timely interventions and deliver better health outcomes for vulnerable populations, their caregivers and their healthcare providers and payers. Through its comprehensive platform of digital health and safety solutions, Connect America provides continuous in-home and mobile monitoring, processes more than 850,000 signals, calls or incidents each month and has protected an estimated 10 million lives.

Last year, Connect America bolstered its position within the digital health market with two key acquisitions. First, in 2021, the company finalized its acquisition of the Aging and Caregiving (ACG) business from Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG), including Lifeline Personal Emergency Response Service and senior living solutions to make it the largest and most-proven digital health and safety solution provider in North America.

Additionally, it acquired 100Plus, the leading AI-assisted remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform that enables healthcare providers to remotely manage their patient's chronic conditions while proactively supporting practices with patient outreach, enrollment, device setup and education, ensuring patients stay compliant.

To learn more about Connect America, click here.

About Connect America

Connect America, and its family of brands, is the leading provider of connective health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and gracefully at home for as long as possible. Their AI-assisted digital health and safety platform includes Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Medication Management, Analytics, and SDoH support that enables continuous in-home and mobile monitoring of aging and at-risk populations for more timely interventions and smart escalations of care. With improved outcomes, reduced hospitalizations and lower care costs, patients and their care circles have peace of mind knowing Connect America is how health and home connect.

