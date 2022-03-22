Chillax Care Limited Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Inventors of the first baby monitor that uses Edge-based AI and machine learning techniques recognized for creativity and passion for success.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Chillax Care Limited was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. With a decade of experience in the baby and consumer electronics industry, Chillax Care Limited combines its expertise in design and engineering to create solutions with advanced features, durability, and the highest reliability for a seamless parenting journey.

Powered by 5GenCare, Baby Mood AI features human detection and an accurate proprietary breathing detection algorithm, which is a first of its kind. Edge-based machine learning technique is applied to identify a baby's sleeping posture as a region of interest, to analyze micro-movements and detect breathing rate. Infants will be automatically detected once in the sleeping area, and the AI face-detection technology alerts parents in real-time if the baby's mouth and nose are covered - or if they are stuck when rolling over. Baby Mood AI is additionally equipped with a full HD video monitor, soother, and sleep trainer, all packed into one smart device.

"After extensive research and development of the technology behind Baby Mood AI, we are beyond thrilled to be named a winner of the 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. As parents ourselves, this honor validates that our entire team is fully dedicated to providing the best baby monitoring solutions," said Feynman Li, CEO of Chillax Care Limited. "Baby Mood AI is positioned not only as a baby monitor but as a fully equipped, all-in-one device that enhances a baby's sleep and helps reduce the risks of suffocation, without a baby having to wear any devices."

Engineered with multi-layers of built-in security, it is also equipped with enhanced bank-grade encryption (TLS 1.2 + proprietary algorithms). Chillax Care Limited uses an AWS USA data center that not only provides reliable storage but also ensures the baby is being monitored from safe and secure locations. Baby Mood AI is the first and only monitor that offers a patent-pending privacy control switch to switch off Internet connection while maintaining a local viewing on Parent Unit, giving parents complete peace of mind knowing that they are in total control over connectivity and privacy.

"We are so proud to name Chillax Care Limited as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Chillax Care Limited was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

About Chillax Care Limited

Founded in 2020, Chillax is passionate about making products that assist families in their everyday lives. Created for parents, by parents, Chillax's suite of monitoring products help little ones sleep better while providing complete peace of mind to parents.



Download High-Res Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-7mgvQYOIw6s45kv3fCyWnzZ2XFn5jud?usp=sharing

Media Contact

Elaina Whelan

(732) 212-0823 ext. 2737

elainaw@lotus823.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chillax Care Limited