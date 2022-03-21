RESICAP named Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 award winner by Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RESICAP, a leading provider of institutional-level single family rental services, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This is the third time since 2018 that RESICAP has received the recognition in the Top Mid-Size Workplaces category in the metro Atlanta area. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Since forming two joint ventures with real estate private equity firm Rockpoint, as well as partnering with LennarSFR, RESICAP has been on a hiring spree throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. The company is currently acquiring, renovating, building, and leasing homes throughout the Southeast, Texas and Midwest as it manages both its clients' and its own growing rental portfolios.

"To receive a Top Workplaces award again is an absolute honor," exclaims RESICAP co-CEO Andy Capps, "and shows how much our employees appreciate all of our efforts to make RESICAP an amazing place to work."

In recent years, RESICAP has made significant changes to its 401k offering, partnered with Burnalong for greater access to health and wellness classes, and offered selective hybrid work options to accommodate current events.

