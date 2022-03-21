Polly Wins 2022 AWA Award in the F&I Category

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly (formerly known as DealerPolicy), the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, was named a winner of the 2022 AWA Award in the F&I category by Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing.

The AWAs were created in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, the AWAs have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for recognizing innovative products in digital retailing, marketing automation, sales process, dealer websites, digital marketing, fixed operations, F&I, training, website merchandising, conversational commerce, business intelligence tools, video technology, OTT, and reputation management.

Brian is honored to recognize the efforts of many deserving companies who stand out in their areas of expertise. Polly's ability to integrate insurance into the digital retailing workflow of the car buying experience, coupled with its recent integration with Darwin's popular menu tool, were key differentiating factors in this recognition.

"We appreciate this recognition by Brian and the AWA team," said Wayne Pastore, President and COO of Polly. "Receiving this AWA Award is a testament to Polly's passion and dedication in creating a more complete car-buying experience for car buyers and additional revenue streams for dealers."

Polly allows customers to bundle auto insurance with their car purchase, providing a completely streamlined buying experience that completes the retailing process and generates customer savings. On average, Polly customers who report savings, save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. These savings empower customers to reinvest in additional F&I products offered by dealerships. Dealers in the Polly network report an average back-end gross increase of 44 percent.

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.polly.co, and download the Polly for Dealers app in your smartphone's app store.

Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE), has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers since 2005. Brian has authored nine bestselling books for the automotive industry: "Remote Retailing Blueprint," "Just Faster," "Automotive Marketing Playbook," "Who Sold It?," "Swimming with Digital Sharks," "Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing," "Selling Cars in a Digital Age," Unfair Advantage," and "Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail." Brian is an active conference speaker, 20 Group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community. He has presented workshops at NADA, Digital Dealer, DCDW, Driving Sales Executive Summit, Kain Automotive Workshops, Innovative Dealer Summit, Automotive Engagement Conferences, Automotive Boot Camp, AutoCon, VinWorx, TrueCar Dealer Summits, and the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference. Brian is Google Analytics certified and PCG is a Google Premium Partner company.

