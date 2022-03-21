LeapXpert Unveils First iMessage Communication Capture Solution for Regulated Industries

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapXpert , the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced the addition of iMessage data capture and archiving to its platform. iMessage is the latest addition to the award-winning unified platform, which already supports WhatsApp, WeChat, Telegram, Signal, Line, and SMS. LeapXpert's Federated Messaging Orchestration Platform (FMOP)™ enables employees to engage with customers through their favorite messaging apps in line with regulatory requirements for record-keeping and supervisory oversight of business-related digital communications.

While many regions have shifted towards popular social chat applications as their preferred method of communication, many Americans still rely on text messages for their day-to-day outreach. For iPhone users, iMessage looks and feels like a standard SMS application, but is actually a data-driven app of its own.

"LeapXpert is excited to add iMessage to its robust data capture and governance platform," said Dima Gutzeit, Founder & CEO of LeapXpert. "As companies seek to remain secure and compliant while finding new ways to reach customers, this expanded functionality provides opportunities to archive conversations with the countless iMessage users who are customers of regulated companies."

Until now, regulated industries have relied on legacy communication channels, such as phone, fax, and mail, to communicate with customers. The recent communication revolution, which sees greater use of messaging apps, has demanded that regulated industries find a balance between customer demand and regulatory oversight. This tension has recently reached headlines as at least five major banks disclosed being investigated by regulators for alleged unapproved communication practices.

To date, developing an iMessage data-capture integration for regulated companies has been an industry challenge. With LeapXpert's first-of-its-kind iMessage integration, iPhone users can be contacted through their native messaging app, while allowing companies to capture and archive user data adequately.

"The preferred method of communication for one region is not necessarily the preferred method for another," said Avi Pardo, Co-founder & COO of LeapXpert. "As companies enter new domestic or international markets, the ability to open all channels can be a powerful message to their clientele saying they are open to all for business."

Support for iMessage will be released immediately for several beta customers, while general availability of the solution is expected this spring.

