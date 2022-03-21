LEADING INFLATABLE SAFETY TRAINING COMPANY SIOTO IS ACQUIRED

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Safe Inflatable Operators Training Organization (SIOTO), the leader in Moonwalk and Inflatable Safety Training has been acquired by Entrepreneur Steve Rangel, President of TheJumperStore.com, Inc., a top-rated party rental company in Chicago.

SIOTO (PRNewswire)

For the last 18 years, SIOTO has been providing safety training to party rental operators and Family Entertainment Centers (FEC). Since then, thousands of members have joined SIOTO and successfully passed the safety training course. SIOTO members have made a commitment to high quality and excellence proudly displaying the SIOTO seal on their website.

"The organization, as well as all of you, deserve to have an organization that will now be able to more easily adapt to changes in the industry and make the necessary adjustments to enhance the training and move the program forward." - Matthew Mark (Previous President of SIOTO)

"This is great news for consumers everywhere as they plan their birthday party or special event after years of restrictions due to Covid-19. Additionally, this is remarkable news for the Party Rental Industry and Family Entertainment Centers (FEC) as they will be equipped with valuable training and resources needed to promote safety. We will be making many enhancements to the SIOTO program that includes expanding it globally. We will continue to build on excellence by delivering high quality and peace of mind to everyone" – Steve Rangel (New President of SIOTO)

About SIOTO

SIOTO, created over 18 years ago quickly became the industry leader in providing Moonwalk and Inflatable Safety Training. The training programs SIOTO administers provides its members with the knowledge, skills and abilities to operate more safely, utilizing manufacturing guidelines, ASTM Standards and adherence to the CPSC, Consumer Products Safety Commission Bulletin.

About TheJumperStore

TheJumperStore is a top-rated party rental company in Chicago providing exceptional customer service, high-quality bounce houses, affordable pricing, and peace of mind by engaging in safety training administered by the Safe Inflatable Operators Training Organization (SIOTO). Since 2009, the company has given back to non-profit organizations located in the communities they serve. The company recently opened its 2nd location in the Southwest Suburbs of Chicago and has plans to expand nationally.

