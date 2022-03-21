KlayCity raises $3.75M in Seed Round Funding Led by Krust and Animoca Brands

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KlayCity raised $3.75 million in their seed round funding led by Krust and Animoca Brands , with participation from Naver Z , FriendsGames , A&T Capital , OKX Blockdream Ventures , Genesis Block Ventures , Kyros Ventures , ROK Capital , StableNode , PlayDapp , HG Ventures , Eric Zoo from Exnetwork Capital , Kwon Do and others. KlayCity is building the future of the mirrored virtual world and expanding its presence to the global market and bringing its LandFi metaverse to crypto enthusiasts over the world.

KlayCity is a LandFi metaverse based in the year 2080 on a replicated earth. Built on the Klaytn Network, players could utilize NFTs, $LAY tokens and $ORB tokens and participate in various activities including scavenging, exploring, and leveling. The company also has a grand plan to develop IP business in various fields based on KlayCity's original story.

Land NFTs are made by dividing the earth into Districts based on real-life population centers. Land NFT owners could stake their NFT to generate $LAY tokens every 30 days based on the tier of the Land NFTs, and will be able to mint a new Land NFT by burning a certain amount of $LAYs and $ORBs.

KlayCity has successfully finished its Land NFT presale on Feb 10 at the price of 500 KLAY for each NFTs. While being actively traded in OpenSea, District #684 hit the highest price of 120,000 KLAY on 11 Mar. It was 240 times of the initial minting price - 500 KLAY, which reflects the deep interest from the investors and industry to the project.

"With this capital from our strategic investors and partners, KlayCity will continue to build the virtual world with Land NFTs to allow users to come across a whole different experience in crypto space." said Jake Choi, CEO of Klaycity.

KlayCity offers a brand-new experience into the LandFi metaverse across the globe. Their new features will be revealed soon within the first half of 2022.

KlayCity is a P2E virtual world where district NFT owners can govern, explore and earn while enjoying the gaming experience. Built on Klaytn, KlayCity is focused on LandFi and NFT into a single ecosystem.

