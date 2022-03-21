InventHelp Presents Construction Carrying Pad (DNV-290)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After carrying heavy pipes for 20 years I have developed nerve damage," said the inventor from Federal Heights, Colo. "I thought there must be a better way for individuals to transport heavy materials on construction sites with less damaging effects."

He invented the PLUMBER'S PIPE PAD to fulfill the need for a shoulder device to easily and safely carry plumbing pipe or other construction materials. This device would enhance a worker's ability to successfully carry materials over the shoulder while eliminating the object from digging into the body. Additionally, this allows workers to carry heavy objects longer distances and prevent injuries to the shoulder and upper back.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

