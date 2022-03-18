The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Achieves 612% year over year revenue growth in Q4 2021 to US $50 million and 635% year over year revenue growth in FY 2021 to US $122 million

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce it has filed its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Additional information concerning Real's audited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 can be found on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars.

Financial Highlights

Annual revenue increased 635% to $121.7 million in 2021 from $16.60 million in 2020 and increased 612% to 50.4 million in Q4 2021.





Gross profit grew 415% to $11 million in 2021 and increased 449% to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.





Net operating loss was $11.7 million in 2021 compared to $3.6 million in 2020.





Net operating loss in Q4 2021 was $3.8 million , compared to a net operating loss of $1.3 million in Q4 2020.





Adjusted EBITDA loss was $5.1 million in 2021 compared to $1.8 million in 2020.





Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q4 2021 was $2.9 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in Q4 2020.





Losses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 10% in 2021 compared to 22% in 2020.





Cash flow from operations increased by 342% to $3.9 million in 2021 compared to $(1.6) million in 2020.





Cash flow from operations increased by 303% to $1.6 million in Q4 2021.





As at December 31, 2021 , Real had $38 million in cash and investments compared to $21 million at December 31, 2020 . The Company repurchased $12.6 million of common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid in 2021.

"We continue to experience rapid growth through the combination of increases in number of agents and revenue per agent," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real. "Looking ahead we are focused on adding ancillary services and building consumer facing technology, that further improves the home buying experience. Doing so will also add more revenue streams and increase our total addressable market as we expand into the online real estate industry. Importantly, we feel we have a sustainable business model with $38 million on our balance sheet and operating at cash flow positive."

Operational Highlights

Surpassed 3,850 agents December 2021 , a 161% increase since December 2020 .





The value of completed real estate transactions grew 648% to $4.4 billion in 2021 compared to $589 million in 2020 and increased 620% to $1.7 billion in Q4 2021.





Revenue per agent grew 182% to $31.6 thousand in 2021 compared to $11.2 thousand in 2020 and increased 173% to $13.1 thousand in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020.





Transactions per agent grew to 6.1 in 2021, an 84% increase compared to 2.99 in 2020.





Bolstered its management team with the additions of Katharine Mobley as Chief Marketing Officer and Raj Naik as Chief Operating Officer.





As of December 31, 2021 , 2021, Real offered real estate brokerage services in 40 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Alberta, Canada and Ontario, Canada .





As of December 31, 2021 , Real's efficiency ratio (Full Time Employees : Agents) was 1:62, with a long term target of 1:75 . Real views this as a competitive advantage as the industry standard is a ratio of approximately 1:25.

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 41 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario and Alberta, Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 4,000 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes reference to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items such as amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers non-operating in nature. Adjusted EBITDA has no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included this non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real's financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measure may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding Real's growth and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

The Real Brokerage Inc Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)



















December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets









Cash





29,082 21,226 Restricted cash



47 47 Investment securities available for sale at fair value 8,811 - Trade receivables



254 117 Other receivables



23 221 Prepaid expenses and deposits

448 89 Current assets



38,665 21,700 Intangible assets



451 - Goodwill





602 - Property and equipment



170 14 Right-of-use assets



109 193 Non-current assets



1,332 207 Total assets





39,997 21,907 Liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,604 815 Other payables



3,351 64 Lease liabilities



91 85 Current liabilities



10,046 964 Lease liabilities



40 130 Accrued stock-based compensation

2,268 15 Warrants outstanding



639 - Non-current liabilities



2,947 145 Total liabilities



12,993 1,109 Equity (Deficit)







Share premium



63,397 21,668 Stock-based compensation reserve

6,725 2,760 Deficit





(30,127) (18,448) Other Reserves



(347) - Treasury Stock, at cost



(12,644) - Equity (Deficit) attributable to Owners 27,004 5,980 Non-controlling interests



- 14,818 Total liabilities and equity

39,997 21,907

The Real Brokerage Inc Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)





















Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 50,479 7,090 121,681 16,559 Cost of sales 46,371 6,342 110,587 14,405 Gross profit 4,108 748 11,094 2,154 General & Administrative expenses 3,378 1,404 10,573 3,658 Marketing expenses 3,790 456 7,808 905 Research and development expenses 682 258 3,979 405 Other income (249) (167) (249) (168) Operating loss (3,493) (1,203) (11,017) (2,646) Listing expenses - 32 - 835 Finance costs 352 111 662 140 Net Loss (3,845) (1,346) (11,679) (3,621) Unrealized losses on available for sale investment portfolio (352) - (352) - Foregign currency translation adjustment 4 - 5 - Compreshensive Loss (4,193) (1,346) (12,026) (3,621) Loss per Share







Basic and diluted loss per share (0.02) (0.01) (0.07) (0.04)

The Real Brokerage Inc Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (In thousands)





















Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (loss) (4,193) (1,346) (12,026) (3,621) Non operating expenses







Interest 699 111 1,009 140 Depreciation 83 32 213 91 Stock-based compensation 494 802 5,207 1,138 Listing expenses - - - 459 NASDAQ listing expenses (99) - 356 - Restructuring expense 54 - 117 - Adjusted EBITDA (2,962) (401) (5,124) (1,793)

The Real Brokerage Inc Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (In thousands)

































Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,











2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities







Loss for the period

(4,193) (1,346) (12,026) (3,621) Adjustments for:









– Depreciation

84 25 213 91 – Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,110 802 4,030 1,138 – Listing expenses

3 - - 459 – Gain on available for sale investment portfolio (223) - (223) - – Unrealized loss on available for sale investment portfolio 352 - 352 - – Finance costs (income), net 254 112 565 140





(2,613) (407) (7,089) (1,793) Changes in:









– Trade receivables

21 53 (137) (61) – Other receivables

- (199) 198 (211) – Prepaid expenses and deposits 112 (29) (359) (56) – Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 649 (167) 5,789 479 – Stock Compensation Payable (RSU) 1,184 15 2,253 15 – Other payables

2,303 6 3,287 24 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,656 (728) 3,942 (1,603) Cash flows from investing activity







Investments in securities (50) - (8,940) - Purchase of property and equipment (107) (9) (172) (16) Acquisition of subsidiaries consolidated for the first time (a)* 1 - (1,099) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activity (156) (9) (10,211) (16) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from private placement - - - 2,088 Additional proceeds from Qualifying Transaction - - - 321 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - - 26,475 - Proceeds from Pipe Transaction - 20,401 - 20,401 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt - - - 250 Proceeds from loans and borrowings - (170) - - Purchases of Common Shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan (8,872) - (12,644) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 160 - 207 - Payment of lease liabilities (22) (63) (84) (127) Net cash provided by financing activities (8,734) 20,168 13,954 22,933 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (7,234) 19,431 7,685 21,314 Cash, beginning of period 36,077 1,936 21,226 53 Fluctuations in foreign currency 238 (141) 171 (141) Cash, end of period 29,081 21,226 29,082 21,226

