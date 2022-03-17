NEXGEL to Report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results on March 21, 2022

- Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day -

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NXGL), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 after the market closes on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Following the release of its financial and operating results, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, March 21, 2022, to discuss these results. The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by registering on the Events and Presentations portion of NEXGEL's Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto / Nick Staab

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254 / 212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com / nstaab@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:

Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204

rcona@kcsa.com

