MIGHTY SWELL GROWS MIGHTIER, EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Swell, the award-winning spiked seltzer brand born in Austin, TX, today announced the addition of three executives to their leadership team, including Andrew Pieri as Vice President of Operations, Jon Aronson as Vice President of Finance and Anthony Avizenis as Vice President of Sales.

Mighty Swell continues to set records as the nation's number one independent hard seltzer brand, including a recent ranking of #93 on Inc. 5000's Regionals Southwest list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company sought to add key executives to support this growth.

Further details about the latest additions to the Mighty Swell leadership team include:

Andrew Pieri, Vice President of Operations — Pieri joins Mighty Swell from Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he served as a Regional Supply Chain Director and held multiple roles across the US as part of their Global Management Trainee Program. He graduated with a B.S in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. In his new role, Pieri's top focus is to continuously improve internal processes while expanding Mighty Swell's network of suppliers and logistics providers – optimizing the brand to operate at full capacity given the global supply chain environment. Pieri will work in partnership with Andrea Clodfelter, Mighty Swell's Director of Brewing & Innovation, to guide innovation and accelerate the delivery of new flavors and formats, such as the recently launched Keep It Weird Variety 12 pack.

Jon Aronson, Vice President of Finance — Aronson joins Mighty Swell from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits where he served as Vice President of Revenue Management across 44 US markets. Aronson was previously Director of Commercial Finance for LALA Foods, a subsidiary of Grupo LALA, one of North America's largest dairy companies. Aronson holds an MBA from the University of California, Irvine. As Vice President of Finance, Jon will direct financial operations across Mighty Swell, leading the brand's in-house finance team, interfacing with its board and investors, and partnering with the operations team to find efficiencies, while increasing product margins.

Anthony Avizenis, Vice President of Sales — Avizenis joins Mighty Swell from Founders Brewing Company, a top 10 US brewery, where he served as Vice President of US Field Sales. Prior to Founders, Avizenis was General Manager of Bay Area Beverage, a California beer wholesaler. Avizenis has years of deep-rooted sales experience from major brands ranging from PepsiCo Frito-Lay to the Campbell Soup Company. As the Vice President of Sales, Avizenis will be responsible for overseeing, directing, and managing Mighty Swell's field sales teams – ensuring sales and revenue targets are exceeded and helping to grow Mighty Swell's distribution footprint nationally.

"Upon becoming CEO of Mighty Swell, I began a search for departmental leaders to further professionalize our team, and to support and expedite our growth as we continue down the path toward national expansion," said Jeana Harrington. "Each of them has a proven track record within the alcohol industry and will add immediate value. I am thrilled and grateful to have these high-caliber leaders join our team."

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer was founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas. Mighty Swell's product line includes twelve refreshing flavors that are certified gluten-free and OU Kosher certified with pure, natural ingredients and just 100 calories a can. Mighty Swell's wild, weird and defiant Keep it Weird Variety 12 pack began hitting shelves on March 1. Mighty Swell products are available in supermarkets, wholesale clubs, military outlets, and drug, convenience, and liquor stores in 27 US markets and two foreign countries. More information on Mighty Swell is available at www.mightyswell.com , on Instagram (@mightyswell) and Facebook (@mightyswellseltzer).

