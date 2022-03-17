Botkeeper announces launch of "BOS," a powerhouse in growing firm capacity

BOSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper will lead the automated bookkeeping revolution with its upcoming iteration—the Botkeeper Operating System (BOS). Building on the success of its previous platform, which automates manual bookkeeping tasks, BOS will be even more efficient, streamlined, and powerful than ever.

Botkeeper: Automated bookkeeping with a human touch! (PRNewsfoto/Botkeeper) (PRNewswire)

The Botkeeper Operating System (BOS) features a more efficient, streamlined and powerful user experience.

Bookkeeping is fraught with repetitive, time-consuming tasks that keep staff bogged down. As an upgrade to its current iteration, BOS will automate these tasks, resulting in enormous time savings that open up a firm's capacity- but with a better, faster, and more powerful user experience all around.

During a four-month long Beta program, Botkeeper's client participants took the software through its paces with real-world customer data, perfecting usability, utility, and stability. With user testing now complete, the company will be rolling out BOS through the end of 2022.

Firms familiar with Botkeeper will recognize features they've come to rely on, and the cleaner, simpler user experience within the BOS will offer several new or improved capabilities. With it, accounting firms can:

Experience more visibility into a centralized and consistent source of truth on transaction categorizations. With out-of-the-box powerful machine learning, firms can now expect more visibility and interactivity with Botkeeper's technology as it uses historical client details in combination with algorithms trained on millions of data points to intuitively auto-categorize clients' transactions and directly sync them back to the general ledger system. This will allow firms to be prompted for review when needed via an engaging user experience, and ensure they're equipped with information that is accurate, accessible, and always reliable when serving their clients.

Gain deeper visibility into firm-wide operations on client work. Firms will be able to adopt a sophisticated approach to project management across their clients, keeping their bookkeeping processes working in harmony without the need for multiple third-party integration tools. Workflow improvements and upgraded file structures will ensure that customer data is always consistent and up to date, even as the firm adds more clients, which means you can scale with confidence.

Enjoy more control over user access and permissions. Our upgraded experience gives system admins even more control of their data by making it possible to better control permissions for selected users and teams. This change gives firms a higher level of assuredness that their clients' information is only visible to the staff team members who should be seeing it.

Use powerful reporting – purpose built for accounting firms: With so much going on, firms need quick answers to their clients' or even team members' questions, which can be tricky to access when your reporting begins and ends in spreadsheets. Now, firms can bring multiple widgets and reports into a single picture to help teams focus on the metrics that matter most. See powerful business insights within the user-friendly user experience, and even schedule reports to be delivered via email on a recurring basis.

As for the experience, Botkeeper reports that the initial user feedback has been phenomenal. Commentary from early users has included sentiments like:

"Auto completion of tasks is a Godsend, especially when clients are allergic to completing tasks," said one BOS beta tester, referencing the platform's ability to automatically mark tasks complete as they're finished.

"I love the 'behind the scenes' access to know if the machine learning (ML) is classifying something as High, Medium, or Low confidence and having visibility into the history of the transaction" offered another BOS beta tester after experiencing the new Transaction Manager experience.

"It's awesome to control the date the ML starts 'learning'. That's definitely been something we didn't like about another vendor and we'd always thought there was garbage in our system because it took old, bad data into account" said an early BOS user speaking on the new interactivity brought into the Transaction Manager experience.

John Barnes, Chief Product Officer at Botkeeper shared, "Building a system from the ground up has been an exciting challenge. Our accounting partners will reap the benefits of the many hours our beta participants spent helping us make this innovative and exceptional Botkeeper Operating System. We're grateful to have an amazing client base whose participation and feedback helped us to take our aspirations and make them reality."

Firms interested in getting access to the upgraded Botkeeper Operating System can sign up for updates and early access here!

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper provides automated bookkeeping support to accounting firms and businesses by using a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Clients receive 24/7 accounting and support as well as incredible insight into their financials with interactive dashboards and unlimited reporting. Botkeeper's Accounting Partners are able to grow their book of business and provide high-quality services to their clients, increasing their ability to take on new clients, all while getting spotless financials and reducing overhead. Botkeeper is the only solution of its kind, acting as a force multiplier for business owners and accounting firms. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, with locations in North Carolina, New York, and Balanga (PH). Learn more about Botkeeper here !

Contact:

Della Copp

dcopp@botkeeper.com

33 Arch Street, 17th floor

Boston, MA 02110

United States

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

John Barnes, Chief Product Officer at Botkeeper (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Botkeeper