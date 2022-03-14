ControlUp--with Partners Citrix and IGEL--Bring Digital Employee Experience (DEX) to the Forefront at HIMSS 2022

Leading DEX Company Joins Partners and Customers to Shine Light on Best Practices for Powering Today's Work-From-Anywhere Environment for Healthcare IT Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , a leading Digital Employee Experience management software provider, announced today it will showcase its DEX management platform at HIMSS22, the Healthcare industry's premier event (March 14-18, Orlando, FL). ControlUp will be in attendance with customers and partners to describe how healthcare IT teams can optimize remote work environments, prevent user downtime, and resolve issues faster, no matter where people are working.

With two partners– IGEL (booth 5443) and Citrix (booth 5043) –the ControlUp team will demonstrate how integration with IGEL OS enhances the security, productivity, and manageability of healthcare endpoints. They will also show how integration with Citrix solutions transforms end-user experience, application performance monitoring, and troubleshooting no matter where their IT admins or hybrid teams are working.

Digital Employee Experience ( DEX ) is defined as a strategy focusing on the technology experience that companies offer to employees and that is a critical contributor to overall employee experience. This category emerged as employers have been reevaluating ways to attract and retain employees during a global shift in the way the world works, creating a demand for invigorating employee work experiences that deliver a frictionless experience.

Industry analyst studies found that the digital employee experience is one of the top five drivers being evaluated by 24 percent of technology industry employees. In today's hybrid workplace, a reliable DEX is now a critical contributor to keeping remote teams happy and productive, as well as overall employee satisfaction.

Based on digital workstyles, ControlUp empowers IT teams to resolve issues faster, prevent downtimes with intelligent early-warning systems, and optimize remote environments with real-time troubleshooting for physical endpoints, VDI and DaaS, SaaS and web apps, and Unified Communications tools. ControlUp's DEX solutions lower costs, save time, and streamline operations while revitalizing employee work experiences and combating technology fatigue.

"At its core, a superior digital employee experience proactively eliminates potential technology friction so employees can focus on their work," said Joel Stocker, ControlUp Sr. Director of Product Marketing. "Healthcare is one industry that will benefit greatly, as clinicians' abilities to provide superior quality patient care is increased."

Additionally, Trentent Tye , Senior Technical Staff, ControlUp and Rory Monaghan , IT Consultant, Rorymon Solutions, will lead a HIMSS session Monday, March 14. " Work From Home Emergency Response: Speed Trumps Perfection " will delve into how IT teams were forced to act fast during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver viable solutions for business continuity for large, remote workforces. Attendees will learn how slow logons, disparate systems, and lack of real-time monitoring can create life or death situations in the world of healthcare.

About ControlUp

ControlUp powers the work-from-anywhere world by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management platform built for IT teams to make remote work more flexible and reliable. Whether your desktops are physical or virtual, your applications are local or SaaS, IT can optimize remote work environments from the datacenter or from the cloud with rich, real-time visibility across the entire digital employee experience. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp supports over 2,000 customers and counting. Learn more at www.controlup.com . Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

