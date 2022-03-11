Signet Love Inspires Foundation Helps Victims in Ukraine

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet") (NYSE:SIG) today announced the Signet Love Inspires Foundation will donate $1M to the Red Cross Ukraine humanitarian relief efforts, through its global network. Signet has suspended business interaction with Russian-owned entities since the beginning of the invasion, in unity with all those in the world calling for peace.

Signet Jewelers (PRNewswire)

"At Signet, our Purpose is Inspiring Love. We stand against this invasion and pray for all the innocent people impacted by war," said Signet CEO, Virginia C. Drosos. "We put our purpose into action through the Signet Love Inspires Foundation and the generous contributions from our Signet team members. We give with a grateful heart to support the Red Cross organization's critical mission to provide lifesaving help where it is so desperately needed."

The Signet Love Inspires Foundation is donating $1 million to the Red Cross Ukraine humanitarian relief efforts, through its global network. The Red Cross is actively on the ground in the region providing much needed Ukraine Refugee Relief. Through this donation we will help provide much needed food, medical supplies, shelter and ongoing crisis relief.

To maximize individual giving, the Signet Love Inspires Foundation will also match donations from Signet team members by 2:1 up to $1,000 per person per year, to the Red Cross and other qualifying organizations to assist with the humanitarian relief efforts.

"As the fighting intensifies in Ukraine, so does the dire situation for impacted families," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "We cannot thank Signet Love Inspires Foundation enough for their generous donation, enabling the global Red Cross network to provide humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis."

About the Signet Love Inspires Foundation

The Signet Love Inspires Foundation was established in 2021 as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the aim of providing grants to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations supporting underserved women and children, and social change advocacy. Additionally, the Foundation provides matching gifts to qualified 501(c)3 non-profit organizations personally supported by Signet team members. Learn more at www.signetjewelers.com/our-company/signet-love-inspires-foundation.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for four consecutive years. Signet is a founding member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, an active member of the World Diamond Council, adheres to the Kimberley Process and created the award-winning and open-source Signet Responsible Sourcing Protocol. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Signet Jewelers Ltd