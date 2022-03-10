Pampa Energía announces fourth quarter 2021 results boosted by Plan Gas and operating performance

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2021.
Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it's expressed in AR$ at the transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates Transener, TGS and Refinor report under local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2021, except for previous periods already reported.
Main results from the quarter[1]
42% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$406 million[2] in the fourth quarter 2021 ('Q4 21'), explained by the rise in prices of gas, oil and petrochemical products, increased physical volume sold in all our businesses and higher legacy energy sales, offset by the Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') maturity at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine.
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q4 21
Q4 20
Variation
Power
Generation (GWh)
4,670
4,400
+6%
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
26.1
33.2
-21%
Hydrocarbon
Production (k boe/day)
58.1
43.7
+33%
Gas over total production
91%
90%
+1%
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
3.1
2.1
+47%
Average oil price (US$/bbl)
58.6
41.3
+42%
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
114
107
+6%
Average price (US$/ton)
1,266
795
+59%
8% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$199 million in Q4 21, explained by an increase of US$27 million in oil and gas, and US$5 million in holding and others, offset by decreases of US$16 million in power generation and US$1 million in petrochemicals.
Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$39 million, vs. a net loss of US$463 million in the fourth quarter 2020 ('Q4 20'), mainly due to the impairment of assets from discontinued operations in Q4 20, better operating margin in oil and gas, and to lower stock of debt, offset by losses from the holding of financial securities in Q4 21.
Consolidated net debt decreased to US$866 million as of December 31, 2021, recording a continuous and significant reduction compared to the US$1,148 million recorded by the end of 2020.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 12.31.2021
As of 12.31.2020
AR$
US$ FX 102.72
AR$
US$ FX 84.15
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
170,390
1,659
135,445
1,610
Intangible assets
3,956
39
3,455
41
Right-of-use assets
1,231
12
867
10
Deferred tax assets
8,675
84
9,082
108
Investments in joint ventures and associates
79,500
774
46,229
549
Financial assets at amortized cost
10,821
105
8,428
100
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
2,998
29
942
11
Other assets
61
1
57
1
Trade and other receivables
3,379
33
3,631
43
Total non-current assets
281,011
2,736
208,136
2,473
Inventories
15,888
155
9,766
116
Financial assets at amortized cost
537
5
2,062
25
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
47,026
458
27,382
325
Derivative financial instruments
16
0
1
0
Trade and other receivables
40,892
398
28,678
341
Cash and cash equivalents
11,283
110
11,900
141
Total current assets
115,642
1,126
79,789
948
Assets classified as held for sale
-
-
123,603
1,469
Total assets
396,653
3,861
411,528
4,890
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
183,431
1,786
120,247
1,429
Non-controlling interest
609
6
28,631
340
Total equity
184,040
1,792
148,878
1,769
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
386
4
161
2
Provisions
14,444
141
9,326
111
Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities
19,287
188
11,004
131
Taxes payables
-
-
128
2
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
93
1
Defined benefit plans
2,419
24
1,460
17
Borrowings
139,630
1,359
115,428
1,372
Other payables
1,340
13
1,418
17
Total non-current liabilities
177,506
1,728
139,018
1,652
Provisions
560
5
1,379
16
Income tax liabilities
2,098
20
897
11
Taxes payables
2,314
23
3,030
36
Defined benefit plans
515
5
298
4
Salaries and social security payable
2,876
28
1,935
23
Derivative financial instruments
18
0
40
0
Borrowings
8,165
79
20,377
242
Trade and other payables
18,561
181
9,778
116
Total current liabilities
35,107
342
37,734
448
Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale
-
-
85,898
1,021
Total liabilities
212,613
2,070
262,650
3,121
Total liabilities and equity
396,653
3,861
411,528
4,890
Consolidated income statement
(For the fiscal years and quarters ended on December 31, 2021 and 2020, in millions)
Fiscal year
Fourth quarter
Figures in million
2021
2020
2021
2020
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
144,641
1,508
76,775
1,073
40,901
406
23,106
286
Cost of sales
(91,342)
(955)
(46,850)
(663)
(28,690)
(289)
(14,481)
(181)
Gross profit
53,299
553
29,925
410
12,211
117
8,625
105
Selling expenses
(3,156)
(33)
(1,828)
(26)
(1,404)
(15)
(472)
(6)
Administrative expenses
(9,507)
(99)
(6,588)
(93)
(3,206)
(32)
(1,740)
(22)
Exploration expenses
(61)
-
(29)
-
(11)
-
(8)
-
Other operating income
10,196
105
3,628
51
1,332
13
1,122
14
Other operating expenses
(5,360)
(58)
(2,550)
(36)
(737)
(8)
(769)
(10)
Impairment of financial assets
(220)
(2)
(560)
(9)
9
1
291
4
Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories
(332)
(4)
(10,351)
(139)
(160)
(2)
(6,035)
(72)
Results for part. in joint businesses and associates
11,567
117
6,551
85
3,436
32
1,741
19
Operating income
56,426
579
18,198
243
11,470
106
2,755
32
Financial income
847
10
686
9
228
3
157
1
Financial costs
(17,512)
(185)
(12,528)
(177)
(3,384)
(34)
(3,930)
(50)
Other financial results
(1,545)
(14)
6,131
84
(4,358)
(43)
2,778
36
Financial results, net
(18,210)
(189)
(5,711)
(84)
(7,514)
(74)
(995)
(13)
Profit before tax
38,216
390
12,487
159
3,956
32
1,760
19
Income tax
(7,301)
(77)
(3,122)
(35)
485
6
(391)
(1)
Net income for continuing operations
30,915
313
9,365
124
4,441
38
1,369
18
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(7,129)
(75)
(49,333)
(592)
-
-
(47,568)
(569)
Net income (loss) for the period
23,786
238
(39,968)
(468)
4,441
38
(46,199)
(551)
Attributable to the owners of the Company
27,097
273
(31,447)
(367)
4,520
39
(38,603)
(463)
Continuing operations
30,823
312
9,952
132
4,520
39
1,851
24
Discontinued operations
(3,726)
(39)
(41,399)
(499)
-
-
(40,454)
(487)
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
(3,311)
(35)
(8,521)
(101)
(79)
(1)
(7,596)
(88)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders
19.38
0.20
(20.40)
(0.24)
3.26
0.03
(26.53)
(0.32)
From continuing operations
22.05
0.22
6.46
0.09
3.26
0.03
1.27
0.02
From discontinued operations
(2.67)
(0.03)
(26.85)
(0.32)
-
-
(27.804)
(0.335)
Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders
484.61
4.88
(509.97)
(5.95)
81.51
0.70
(663.30)
(7.96)
From continuing operations
551.25
5.58
161.39
2.14
81.51
0.70
31.81
0.41
From discontinued operations
(66.64)
(0.70)
(671.36)
(8.09)
-
-
(695.11)
(8.37)
Average outstanding common shares
1,397.9
1,541.6
1,386.3
1,455.0
Outstanding common shares by the end of period
1,386.0
1,453.9
1,386.0
1,453.9
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q4 21 results on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO and Nicolás Mindlin, CFO.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa4Q21VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
For further information about Pampa:
[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.
[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$147 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
