NUTRABOLT COMMITS TO GIVING BACK BY JOINING PLEDGE 1%

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nutrabolt, the human performance company, announces its official membership with Pledge 1% - a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and teammate to be a force for good.

Throughout its nearly 20 years, Nutrabolt's mantra has always been to grow and give back. And with a rich history of service built into Nutrabolt's DNA, the company and its leaders are excited to strengthen this dedication by donating 1% of its annual profit to accredited non-profit organizations.

"As the human performance company, it's our mission to help others reach their full potential. And today, I'm grateful for the opportunity to reinvigorate our commitment to the company's long-standing mantra to grow and give back by signing Nutrabolt's membership to Pledge 1%. I'm excited to see our values and people in action, making an impact in the communities we serve," says Nutrabolt CEO Doss Cunningham.

Nutrabolt cares deeply about its people, the communities it serves, and preservation of the planet. As part of Nutrabolt's 1% giving commitment, the company plans to allocate funding to causes that promote its mission to maximize human potential from global humanitarian causes to locally-focused programs in its home city of Austin, Texas.

Nutrabolt's commitment ensures that a portion of its success will be used to further its mission to maximize human potential, and powers the way the company and its teammates make a difference in the world.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global, active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition categories, under three consumer-loved brands: C4 Energy® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 BCAA brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002). Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through the company's owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the US, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, GNC, Walgreens, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com and follow Nutrabolt on LinkedIn. You can also follow C4 Energy® on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 12,000 members in 100 countries around the world have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1%, and how your company can get involved, visit pledge1percent.org.

