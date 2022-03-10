Ukrainians with IDD particularly affected by the horrors of war, Best Buddies Ukraine Relief Fund seeks to aid in their sanctuary and support

Anthony Kennedy Shriver and His Global NGO Launch Ukraine Relief Fund to Support People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Ukrainians with IDD particularly affected by the horrors of war, Best Buddies Ukraine Relief Fund seeks to aid in their sanctuary and support

MIAMI, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a global nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has created the Best Buddies Ukraine Relief Fund – an emergency fund to support Best Buddies participants made homeless, displaced against their will, and impacted amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Funds collected will be used to provide emergency relief and support for family evacuations, temporary living arrangements for those displaced in and outside of Ukraine, as well as short-term financial assistance for participants with disabilities and staff in the region, with the hopes of rebuilding the Best Buddies Ukraine program in the near future.

"Today, and always, Best Buddies International stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in the courageous defense of their national sovereignty and freedom," said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Founder, Best Buddies International. "At this moment, people with disabilities are among the most affected group by the war in Ukraine and our top priority is their safety and wellbeing. We are following these severe and life-threatening developments with great concern, while making every effort to remain in contact with and support our Best Buddies Ukraine family; many of whom have been forced under harrowing conditions to seek sanctuary outside of their country."

Best Buddies programs have operated in Ukraine since 2019. Executive Director Tania Mykhailenko, devoted staff, and participants and volunteers alike have dedicated their lives to making Ukraine a more inclusive nation for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Given the dangerously deteriorating situation throughout Ukraine since the invasion, Best Buddies Ukraine's executive director recently fled Kyiv with her son who has Down syndrome; both are now safe in Hungary as Tania has since rededicated her focus to aid the safe passage of other Ukrainians similarly impacted.

"In this extreme emergency, our Ukrainian participants and their families, our staff, and volunteers desperately need a place of refuge from the war and, above all, peace," said Shriver.

To make a donation to The Best Buddies Ukraine Relief Fund please visit bestbuddies.org/support-ukraine.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony Kennedy Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living — engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 54 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 780,000 people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies or twitter.com/bestbuddies.

Best Buddies International. (PRNewsFoto/Best Buddies International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Buddies International