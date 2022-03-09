Texas REALTORS® chooses Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition) as member benefit

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario and DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to provide their more than 145,000 members with uninterrupted access to Transactions (zipForm Edition) from Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), Texas REALTORS® is delighted to keep Transactions in their members' hands as a state benefit.

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software (PRNewsfoto/Lone Wolf Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Transactions is a leading transaction management tool, giving members access to Texas forms, checklists, and templates, and is equipped with cloud storage that keeps important documents organized and secure. Additionally, Texas REALTORS® provides zipLogix Digital Ink®, real estate's leading eSignature solution — as a member benefit, which enables agents to execute contracts quickly and securely for e-signing.

"Many of our members were already using Transactions as their solution of choice, so we were happy to bring the product on as a member benefit," said Travis Kessler, Chief Executive Officer at Texas REALTORS®. "Equipping our members to tackle the many moving parts of the real estate process is part of our mission, and we believe that Transactions, more than any other solution, can help them do so."

"We're so pleased that the members of Texas REALTORS® are able to take on the business year ahead with uninterrupted access to Transactions," said Lisa Mihelcich, General Manager of Associations at Lone Wolf. "As a long-standing partner, we look forward to providing Texas members with best-of-breed technology. And for those in the association who haven't yet taken advantage of the benefit, we're excited for them to try an all-in-one transaction management solution that supports a quicker and easier path through the real estate process for themselves and their clients."

Lone Wolf's recent acquisitions of Cloud CMA, HomeSpotter, LionDesk, Terradatum, and Propertybase have enabled the company to provide customers with the most extensive set of connected solutions on the market. This falls in line with Lone Wolf's mission to simplify the real estate process for brokers, agents, and their clients to stay informed and ahead of the game at each step of buying or selling a property, while being able to work efficiently, whether in the office or on the go.

Media Contact:

Lauren Dennard | Industry Relations

E: ldennard@lwolf.com

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About Texas REALTORS®:

With more than 145,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocates for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies